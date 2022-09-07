Why Al Perkins may have broken MAFS contract to do Love Island

<!–

Samantha Moitzi of Married At First Sight spoke out on Wednesday about her former flame Al Perkins with the cast of Love Island Australia.

The 27-year-old told her 132,000 Instagram followers that she wished Al all the best, but was confused about one point.

She hinted that Al, 25, may be violating his MAFS contract by not waiting long enough to apply for a new reality series.

Married At First Sight’s Samantha Moitzi (pictured) spoke about her former flame Al Perkins with the cast of Love Island Australia on Wednesday

“Candidates are not allowed to sign up for reality TV shows for more than a year after the last episode of the last episode … maybe he got a special allowance,” she said.

She went on to say that Love Island Australia was the perfect show for party animal Al because there were so many things he adored.

“He likes a tan, he likes to take off his shirt, he likes beautiful women in bikinis, so why shouldn’t he have the best time?” she asked her followers.

Since MAFS and Love Island are both Channel Nine shows, it’s unlikely that Al has broken his contract.

Sam also said she hopes Al finds love in the villa after their failed stint as a couple on MAFS this year.

Samantha said Love Island Australia was the perfect show for party animal Al as it features ‘beautiful women in bikinis’

In March, she slapped Al by claiming that no romance blossomed between them on MAFS because he had ulterior motives.

The fashion brand manager said he would rather be on the show than be “married” to her, adding that he liked not having to work as a carpenter.

She said he rarely listened to her during the experiment and completely ignored her when she said their “marriage” was beyond saving.

Already joined the upcoming season of Love Island Australia earlier this month, with photos showing the star chatting with a group of bikini-clad beauties in the show’s stunning Spanish Villa.

In May, he told Daily Mail Australia that he had quit his job as a carpenter to become a full-time influencer after becoming a fan favorite on the dating show Channel Nine.