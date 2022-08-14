By contrast, in the last midterm election, four years ago, Democrats spent less than $1 million on ads highlighting abortion-related issues during the same time frame.

The 2022 ad figures do not include money spent on the recent Kansas anti-abortion referendum. The crushing defeat of that measure, especially in a traditionally conservative state, has only further emboldened Democratic strategists and candidates.

There are risks of focusing so heavily on abortion at a time when Americans are also expressing intense concern about the economy. But the Democrats are plowing ahead, especially in key Senate races.

They spent more than $2 million on ads targeting Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson for his stance on abortion; $1.6 million in ads against Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania; and $1.8 million to Adam Laxalt, the Nevada Republican Senate nominee who recently wrote an opinion piece defending his position on the matter.

More abortion ads have aired in the Senate Races in North Carolina, New Hampshire, Arizona and Washington — and even in Connecticut and Maryland, two states with safe Democratic incumbents.

“I clearly believe abortion will matter because I think it cuts across demographics and it really affects a lot of voters, including Trump voters and independents, and their concept of personal freedom,” said JB Poersch, the president of the United Nations. Senate Majority PAC, a democratic superpolitical action committee that has already funded abortion ads in multiple states.