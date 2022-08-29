Why a very ordinary item on the shelves at Woolworths has divided customers

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Messengers were shocked to find that Christmas treats are already on sale at Woolworths in Sydney, despite the holiday having been running for more than four months.

Photos of Christmas cakes and puddings appeared on social media on Sunday.

“Winter isn’t even over yet,” the user wrote.

A shocked Woolworths customer found a range of Christmas desserts for sale in Woolworths on Sunday (above)

In the photos, Christmas pudding, fruit mince pies and salted caramel pudding were for sale.

Most Aussies were excited to see the early arrival of the Christmas desserts.

“I’m still excited because fruit pudding and cake are a gift from God,” one commenter wrote.

“I can hear the Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé through this photo,” said another.

Christmas items on sale in August include fruitcake, fruit mince pies and salted caramel pudding

Because ‘why not the f**k?’ wrote another.

“That’s probably the stock they’ve been trying to move since right after Easter,” another joked.

However, some commentators were less than impressed and criticized Woolworths for kicking off the holiday season too early.

“I recently saw a display at my local post office that read ‘spread the merry’ and had to take it twice, thinking it couldn’t possibly be Christmas junk already… it was,” said a Sydneysider.

Woolworths said the early release of the Christmas products gives customers a chance to stock up before Christmas and spread the cost of their celebration over a few months

‘What about Halloween?! I don’t even participate, but the supermarkets usually don’t do things based on any holiday/event?” said another.

A Woolworths spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia that the early Christmas range is part of the supermarket giant’s plan to help customers plan ahead and save for Christmas.

“With the cost of living and sustainability in mind, we expect customers to look for more ways to save and minimize waste this Christmas,” they said.

“Some of our customers like to buy products early and have them in stock to spread out their Christmas spending.

Shoppers have spotted Christmas items at Woolworths, Target, Bunnings and Costco (above)

“Others like to sample test products to make sure they’re on the scene for their big Christmas party.”

Sales of mincemeat pies are already up 206 percent year-on-year, fruitcakes 102 percent and puddings 65 percent.

Shoppers have also spotted Christmas supplies for sale at Bunnings, Target and Costco.