Why a career in engineering might be the perfect fit for you

Young people often have a problem while selecting a field for their career. Due to a lack of exposure and knowledge, they find it hard to choose a field in which they would want to build a career. Admiring something is different than earning a living through it.

When picking a career, every teenager should consider the reliability and financial aspect of the field. Although no discrimination should be taken against professional fields, since all of them contribute to society, some careers are less reliable and less rewarding in terms of monetary reward.

Among all the fields, engineering has always been considered a safe option. Engineering is considered a very reliable and financially stable field.

Due to the establishment of factories and the manufacturing of engines, the role of an engineer has become more significant and their worth has increased. From there onwards, the world started becoming automated, which further increased the role of engineers.

Currently, engineering is considered a very reliable and financially stable career due to the high demand for engineers across the globe.

Due to increased construction and technological development, developing countries have a high demand for engineers. As a result, universities are enrolling students in engineering programs rapidly. Some universities even offer online bachelor’s and online master of engineering management degrees to meet the high demand for engineers.

The demand for engineers seems never to decline because the field of engineering is widespread. Engineering is divided into six categories primarily.

Mechanical, Chemical, Civil and Electrical are the traditional four branches of engineering. However, Management and Geotechnical engineering have recently been added to the main engineering categories.

Hundreds of subcategories of engineering exist under these six categories. Imagine the size of the market that exists for engineers worldwide.

Besides all the other factors, a degree in engineering holds great significance because the courses to be studied to become an engineer are all science-related and challenging.

Advantages of choosing engineering as a career

Like any other field, engineering has some advantages associated with it. We have already discussed the significance of engineering and how diversified the field is. Now, let’s discuss what benefits you can expect if you choose to be an engineer.

Financial stability

Every person wants to pursue a career that ensures financial stability. Everyone wants to be financially secure, no matter how passionate a person is about a career. Engineering has always been considered a financially stable career. After the industrial revolution, as engines became quite common, the need for engineers also increased.

The development in the Arab countries in the last few decades, such as UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have provided many job opportunities to engineers all across the globe.

It is predicted that from 2020 to 2030, a six percent increase in engineering jobs will be observed in the US. Currently, the future of engineers looks promising and financially secure.

Intellectual and skill development

Studying engineering is difficult since thorough knowledge of mathematics and science is required to become an engineer. However, gaining all this knowledge enhances the intellect of engineers and enables them to think critically.

High intellect and critical thinking skills help engineers succeed in life and provide better opportunities. Additionally, engineers need to work with automated machines, and computers are very common in their field, enabling them to increase their skill set.

For example, an engineer knows how to deal with machines in general and operate computer software. These skills help engineers throughout their life and open doors for endless opportunities.

Contribution to society

Besides earning good money and having a secure future, people also want to contribute to society and often desire to make the lives of people better. Engineering is a field through which you can not only earn money but also contribute to society and help humans worldwide.

Engineers are not ordinary people. They develop infrastructure, provide electricity, build factories, manufacture cars and more. In every way, engineers are benefiting society and contributing to making the lives of people easier.

It is literally the engineers who created cities such as Dubai, which is now the world’s number one tourist destination. The contribution of engineers is significant in building societies. In the future, more such contributions will be made by engineers that will benefit the world.

Leads to more opportunities

An engineering degree is not just an engineering degree. It is a golden ticket to endless opportunities. If you have acquired an engineering degree, then the sky’s the limit. Although you’ll have plenty of opportunities available relevant to your field, if you want to change your direction a bit, you can do it quickly.

Since engineers have a vast skill set and are used to coming up with solutions to different problems, it is common for engineers to join the management side after completing a master’s in management or taking management-related courses.

As engineers are familiar with machines and computers, they can easily switch to other fields, such as computer science and data analytics.

Prestigious career

No matter how much money there is in a career, if it’s not a respectable career, then most people are not willing to pursue it. However, that’s not the case with engineering. Engineering is considered a very prestigious career due to its rich history and the contributions engineers have made for centuries.

Besides that, an engineer can explain complex science phenomena and speak logically. Overall, engineers are considered very learned, and a lot of respect is given to them.

Choosing engineering as a career will always be respected because of the contributions that engineers make to society.

Disadvantages of engineering

Life is not just rainbows and sunshine. Every positive thing has a negative side too. Since we have already discussed the advantages of pursuing engineering as a career, we should also consider the downside to it too.

Less leisure time

Great success is achieved through great sacrifices. Engineering may bring financial stability and a secure future, but a cost must be paid to achieve that. To take advantage of all the engineering advantages, one must sacrifice leisure time and work tirelessly.

A career in engineering is very tough, unlike other careers. Engineers often have to sit for hours after official working hours to devise solutions to different problems.

Recently, engineers came up with a solution to solve modern aerospace problems with the help of the ancient art of origami. It must have required hours of brainstorming and work to develop such a unique solution.

Challenging

Looking at it from a distance, an engineer’s job may seem very interesting and easy. However, in reality, it is very challenging. Firstly, it is challenging to practically apply all the knowledge gained over the years.

An engineer’s primary job is solving problems. Solving problems may seem easy, but it can be very challenging. At times, even engineers don’t have answers to specific problems. In these cases, they must brainstorm to try to find answers.

Fieldwork

Engineers don’t usually just sit behind a desk and work. They often must work in the field, supervising work in remote areas without facilities. However, most people look for a desk job and avoid fieldwork jobs due to their toughness.

Engineers have to work in developing infrastructure, on electricity plants and factories. All these sites are located away from the cities. Engineers working on such sites often spend months living under poor conditions.

Not everyone can work in such areas, but if you choose to become an engineer, you should be able to say yes to such jobs.

Risky

People don’t recognize the risk involved in the job of an engineer. However, there is a significant risk involved in the everyday work of an engineer. As we mentioned above, many engineers have to work on sites where even the basic necessities of life are sometimes lacking. For example, there are poor health facilities since such sites are often located away from cities.

In case of a medical emergency, poor facilities can lead to serious life threats. Engineers working in such conditions risk their lives to work. Engineers have to work with electricity, machines and chemicals. All these things can be fatal if not handled with care.

Other than that, engineers must work with heavy machinery and giant structures. Serious accidents can occur while at work that have extreme consequences.

Liability

It is often said that with great power comes great responsibility. It is true, at least in the case of an engineer. Since engineers have tremendous power to do wonders, they also have a heavy responsibility on their shoulders.

For example, civil engineers are responsible for building infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. Imagine if a bridge is not built correctly due to a minor miscalculation by an engineer, the entire bridge could collapse, and a lot of lives and money could be lost.

On all the projects that engineers execute, thousands of lives are dependent. So, there is a lot of pressure on an engineer because there is no margin for error.

How to check if you are suited to engineering or not?

Engineering is a fantastic career. We have already discussed its significance in society and its advantages and disadvantages. However, a lot of people are confused about whether they should pursue engineering or not.

They want to know if they’ll love their job as an engineer in the future or not. Read through this section so you know how to figure out if you are suited to engineering or not.

Ask yourself questions

To choose any field as your career, the first thing a person should do is ask questions to themselves. Ask questions such as: What do you want to do in the future? Why do you want to do it? What makes you happy? These questions hold great significance.

Remember, choosing a career is one of the most challenging life decisions. First, you have to ask yourself what you would like to do for the rest of your life. Answers to these questions will direct you as to whether you want to be an engineer or not.

If seeing yourself as an engineer in the future puts a smile on your face, then congratulations, you are interested in the field and may want to pursue becoming an engineer.

Do you enjoy mathematics and science subjects?

After determining that you want to become an engineer, you must analyze if you are good at mathematics and other science subjects such as physics and chemistry. Engineering is a challenging degree. It requires intensive study of mathematics and science subjects.

To become an engineer, students need to be good at such subjects and, most importantly, enjoy these subjects. In addition, engineers need to apply the teachings of mathematics and science. This is only possible if the person understands the vital fundamental concepts of these subjects.

Do you have nerves of steel?

To become an engineer, there are specific characteristics you must possess. Strong nerves and the ability to handle pressure are two characteristics that an engineer must possess. As we discussed earlier, an engineer’s job is not ordinary.

An engineer’s job is quite challenging and can be frustrating at times. At times, hours of brainstorming are required to find answers and solve problems. Moreover, engineers need to deal with immense pressure as thousands of people’s lives depend on their actions.

To perform in such tense and pressurized situations, an engineer must have nerves of steel, or functioning efficiently won’t be possible.

Do you like to stay updated?

Some people think that once you earn an engineering degree, you won’t have to study or learn anything in the future. Well, that’s not the case at all. Instead, engineers must keep themself updated with technology and advanced skills by taking different courses and studying course material throughout their lives.

Since engineers must deal with technology every day, they need to know the latest technological developments in their field. Moreover, engineers are expected to solve problems in the shortest possible time using minimal resources. For that, engineers need to keep a close eye on the latest technological developments to work efficiently.

Do you have enough resources?

A lot of people have the interest and potential to become engineers. However, they fail to become one due to a lack of resources. A degree in engineering is costly, and then more money is required to acquire other postgraduate degrees and certifications.

Many people need to earn money immediately after college, so they don’t have time to pursue a four-year degree. To become an engineer, resources such as money and time are required, which are not available to everyone.

Conclusion

Engineering has always been considered a very prestigious and financially stable career. The demand for engineers has always been high, and it’ll increase further in the future. Pursuing a degree in engineering is beneficial for the individual as well as society.

Individuals can develop intellect and a wide range of skills by choosing engineering as their career. Moreover, engineers can contribute to society through their work. However, although engineering has many advantages, the lives of engineers are very challenging as they may have to live in poor conditions and risk their lives for work.

The perks and benefits available to engineers may look attractive, but the difficulties faced by engineers are also very intense. Engineers must endure tense situations and bear pressure while working on projects.

People are often confused about whether to pursue engineering as a career or not. The answer to this question lies in asking yourself whether you want to become an engineer and then analyzing whether you have enough potential and the resources to become one.