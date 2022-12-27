Why 700,000 Australians with a home loan will take a very painful hit in 2023

Australia’s 700,000 home borrowers whose fixed mortgages are due in 2023 face a severe financial shock.

Monthly repayments are set to conservatively increase by more than 40 percent when these home borrowers are forced into a much higher variable rate.

Metropole’s national director of real estate strategy, Kate Forbes, referred to 2023 as the year of the “refinancing cliff”.

“Borrowers who took out fixed-rate loans during the pandemic are likely to face much higher mortgage rates when their fixed terms are up,” he said.

Just over 18 months ago, in May 2021, Australia’s banks were offering average fixed rate mortgages of just 1.95 percent when the Reserve Bank cash rate was still at an all-time low of 0.1 percent. hundred.

But eight Reserve Bank interest rate hikes since May mean borrowers will be pushed into a variable mortgage rate, now at 5.01 percent among big banks, RateCity calculations show.

A borrower with an average mortgage of $600,000, now with an ultra-low fixed rate of less than two percent, would conservatively see their monthly payments increase by 46.3 percent to $3,225, up from $2,203.

That’s assuming, very optimistically, the Reserve Bank of Australia doesn’t raise rates any further, a scenario no major bank is forecasting.

In Sydney, where CoreLogic has the median home price at $1,243,126, a working couple with a 20 percent deposit and a nearly $1 million mortgage would see their payments increase by $1,693 per month to $5,345 from $3,652.

That’s also based on the Reserve Bank’s current high 10-year cash rate of 3.1 percent, with inflation already at a 32-year high.

To make matters worse, the RBA is expected to raise interest rates again in 2023, after raising rates eight times in 2022, marking the most severe pace of monetary policy tightening since it first published a cash rate. target in January 1990.

ANZ and Westpac expect further rate hikes in February, March and May that would take the cash rate to an 11-year high of 3.85 percent.

If that prediction comes to fruition, the new average variable rates could rise to 5.71 percent, Aussie Home Loans calculated.

That means a borrower with a $600,000 mortgage, now paying a fixed rate of 1.95 percent, would see their monthly payments increase by 58 percent, or $1,284, to $3,487 from $2,203.

A borrower with a $1 million mortgage would see their payments increase by $2,139 to $5,811 from $3,672.

The RBA Financial Stability Review estimated that 60 per cent of fixed-rate mortgages would mature by the end of 2023.

This would see interest rate increases of at least three percentage points as these borrowers move to a variable rate.

The 2021 census showed that 3.3 million Australians had a mortgage.

The RBA data showed that 35 percent of them had a fixed mortgage, which equates to 1.155 million borrowers.

Nearly two-thirds, or 60 percent, of these fixed-rate borrowers will see their ultra-low rates expire in 2023.

That would leave 693,000 borrowers facing a very steep increase in their monthly payments.

The Reserve Bank’s own Financial Stability Review said that a 3.5 percentage point increase in mortgage rates by the end of 2023 meant that “nearly 60 percent of borrowers with fixed-rate loans would face an increase in their minimum payments of at least 40 percent.

‘Based on the current market price for the cash rate and assuming a full switch to variable mortgage rates, most fixed-rate borrowers with loans due in 2023 will face discrete increases in their interest rates of three to four points. percentage rates when they renew at variable rates, depending on your current rate and when your fixed loan term expires.’

Inflation in the year to September rose to 7.3 percent, the steepest rise since 1990 and a level that is already more than double the Reserve Bank’s target of 2 to 3 percent.

The RBA expects the consumer price index, another term for headline inflation, to hit a new 32-year high of 8 percent by the end of 2022.