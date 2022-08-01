Who’s the most notable person from YOUR hometown? Interactive map reveals most significant people

Be it a legendary footballer or a famous inventor, many of us are proud to come from the same city as a remarkable figure.

But who exactly is the most important person in your hometown?

an unbelievable interactive map was developed this week revealing the birthplaces of the most ‘notable people’ around the world.

It suggests that Sean Connery is the most notable person to come from Edinburgh, while Barack Obama tops the list in Honolulu and Freddie Mercury in Zanzibar.

The map is the brainchild of Mapbox researcher and geographer Topi Tjukanov and is based on a study published in June this year.

In the study, researchers at the University of Paris wanted to calculate a person’s fame based on information pulled from Wikipedia and Wikidata.

“A new piece of literature aims to build the most comprehensive and accurate database of notable individuals,” wrote the research team, led by Morgane Laouénan.

‘We collect a huge amount of data from different editions of Wikipedia and Wikidata.’

The data takes into account a number of factors, including the number of Wikipedia entries, the length of the entries, the average number of views per person from 2015-2018, and the total number of external links.

“Using data from Morgane Laouenan et al., the map shows the birthplaces of the most ‘notable people’ around the world,” explains Tjukanov.

“The data was processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank.”

Users can view the most notable person in their hometown in four categories: Culture, Discovery & Science, Leadership or Sports & Play.

You can also select ‘All’ to see the most notable person.

In Texas, Selena Gomez, Tommy Lee Jones and Beyonce are some of the most notable people, while in Florida Ariana Grande, Jim Morrison and Tomy Petty top the list

While you might think that one of the royal family members would be the most notable person to have been born in London, the map suggests that Charlie Chaplin is actually the most notable person of the British capital.

Meanwhile, in other UK cities, the most notable person is Roald Dahl from Cardiff, JJ Thomson from Manchester, Mel B from Leeds and Sean Connery from Edinburgh, according to the map.

Across the pond in the United States, several household names top the list.

And in California, it’s Marilyn Monroe, Cameron Diaz and Cher who scoop up the titles as the most notable people.

Tjukanov posted a link to the map on Twitter, writing: ‘Did you know that Freddie Mercury was born in Zanzibar and Barack Obama was born in Honolulu?

“Who is the most famous person in your hometown?”

Many users have responded to discuss the unexpected famous faces from their hometowns.

One user said: ‘My little hometown of Linlithgow (population 15k) is the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots, Prof Charles Wyville Thomson (who led the Challenger expedition of 1872), John West (fish canning) and in 2222 *will* be the birthplace from Commander Montgomery Scott of the USS Enterprise!’

Another said: ‘Sharing a hometown with Frank Oz will always please me.

“I like to tell people that means both Yoda and Fozzie Bear were born in the same hospital as me.”

And one joked, ‘This is just such crazy fun. I like discovering that all the people I didn’t know were Yinzers: Jeff Goldblum? Coach Cal? Never knew!’