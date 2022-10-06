Who’s on team Brittany Higgins, and who’s defending Bruce Lehrmann, Canberra rape trial

Brittany Higgins and her accused rapist are flanked by supporters and skilled legal teams to help them in the high-profile sexual assault case gripping the nation.

Ms Higgins, 27, has testified in the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra in the trial of former Liberal Party staffer Bruce Lehrmann – who denies raping her inside Parliament House in March 2019 after a drunken night out.

Her partner David Sharaz, ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates, barrister Leon Zweir and friend Emma Webster have stood by her on the way to court on the first days of the trial so far.

Zweir has been described as ‘Mr fix it’ in some of the biggest legal battles in Australia.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC and experienced prosecutor Skye Jerome are representing the Crown.

Brittany Higgins’ Team: 1. ACT Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates; 2. Brittany Higgins; 3. Her friend, Emma Webster; 4. Her boyfriend, David Sharaz; 5. Lawyer Leon Zweir

Crown prosecutors: 1. ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC; 2. Prosecutor, Skye Jerome

Drumgold, who has prosecuted many of Canberra’s most high-profile cases in his 20 years at the ACT DPP, has held the top prosecution job since 2019.

He is assisted by Ms Jerome, an experienced prosecutor in both the ACT and Queensland.

Meanwhile, Mr Lerhmann’s defense counsel is barrister Steven Whybrow, a former prosecutor in the ACT courts who, as RAAF Legal Officer, is also regularly involved in military court cases.

His junior lawyer Katrina Musgrove, who joined the bar in 2016, has also worked as a prosecutor in sexual assault trials.

The case is managed by Justice Lucy McCallum, who was sworn in as Chief Justice of the ACT in March after 14 years as a judge in the NSW Supreme Court.

Ms. Higgins and Mr. Lehrmann sat just feet apart during Wednesday’s trial and barely made eye contact in a public gallery packed with reporters and legal staff.

They will appear in court again on Thursday as the trial continues.

On Wednesday, Ms Higgins took the stand and viewed CCTV footage from The Dock venue in Kingston on the night she was allegedly raped.

Pictured outside court: 1. Katrina Musgrove, junior trial counsel; 2. Bruce Lehrmann

Chief Defense Counsel is Steven Whybrown (pictured behind Mr Lehrmann outside court)

Brittany Higgins leaves the ACT Supreme Court in Canberra after taking the witness stand at the trial of her alleged rapist

Two police interviews with the alleged victim in early 2021 were played in court and showed Ms Higgins repeatedly saying she drank heavily that night and her memory was “split”.

The 27-year-old initially said she had around four drinks at The Dock, but security footage showed she had up to 11 within a four-hour period – between 7.24pm and 11.51pm.

Earlier in the evening, Ms Higgins sat at a table with around six colleagues but could be seen intermittently using her phone at the table.

The court was told she had arranged a Bumble date for the evening.

She moved away from the main table at 20.20 to meet her date outside the bar before she came along him inside to introduce him to everyone at the table.

He was sitting with the group of mainly parliamentary staff, but appeared to disappear before 5pm. 8.52pm when Ms Higgins joined another table with Mr Lehrmann and two others.

She had her last drink at 11.51pm before leaving the pub with the group.

Ms Higgins was visibly shaken after the CCTV was played to the court on Wednesday.

Brittany Higgins sent her ex a series of texts in 2019 to say her Friday night hadn’t gone as expected after she was allegedly raped in an office at Parliament. CoS stands for chief of staff, a key position in a parliamentary office

The court was also shown a video of her being questioned by police over a series of texts she sent to former lover Ben Dillaway in the wake of the alleged attack.

According to messages shown to the jury, Ms Higgins’ old flame Mr Dillaway asked her: ‘Was it just you and Bruce going back there or a group of people?

‘Did you hook up there or did someone take advantage of you?’

She replied: ‘Yeah, it was just Bruce and I from what I remember. I was hardly ready.

‘I really don’t feel like it was consensus at all. If he thought it was okay, why would he just leave me there?’

Ms Higgins told police in the interview that she had already had to fend off Lehrmann when he made an attempt to kiss her during her first week on the job at a team dinner.

Former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann leaves the ACT Supreme Court on Wednesday after his former colleague and alleged rape victim Brittany Higgins gave evidence

“Bruce passed me and tried to kiss me,” she said. ‘I didn’t think too much about it because I dismissed it.

‘I didn’t think it would be a small deal at the time. It was fine – he took it and left.’

She added: ‘I had just broken up with Ben … We never spoke about it again.’

‘It was just the two of us. He leaned forward to my face, but at the same time I had gotten others in politics to push me through before.

‘I didn’t want to embarrass him. Mixed signal type of thing.’

Just a few weeks later, Mrs Higgins claims Lehrmann raped her after the boozy evening.