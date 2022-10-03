Whoopi Goldberg SLAMS Critic Falsely Accusing Her Of Wearing A Thick Suit In Emmett Till Movie

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Whoopi Goldberg has criticized a critic who falsely accused her of wearing a thick suit in the upcoming Emmett Till biopic.

The 66-year-old actress addressed the controversy live on The View Monday morning, when she made it clear that she was not wearing anything to make her body look bigger in Till.

Kyndall Cunningham had originally written that the star donned a “distracting fat suit” in the review published by The everyday beast on Friday.

Taking a Stand: Whoopi Goldberg has criticized a critic who falsely accused her of wearing a fat suit in the upcoming Emmett Till biopic (pictured in the film on the left, she can be seen in New York on Friday on the right) )

Opening up: The 66-year-old actress addressed the controversy live on The View Monday morning, when she made it clear she wasn’t wearing anything to make her body look bigger in Till

Whoopi used her platform to call out the writer when she said, “A lady writing for one of the magazines and was distracted in her review by my thick suit.

“I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care what you thought of the movie, but you should know it wasn’t a fat suit — it was me.”

She continued, “I assume you don’t watch the show or you would know it wasn’t a fat suit.”

Kyndall Cunningham had originally written that the star was wearing a ‘distracting fat suit’ in the review published Friday by The Daily Beast

Whoopi used her platform to call out the writer: ‘A lady who writes for one of the magazines and in her review she was distracted by my thick suit. I’m just going to say this, I don’t really care what you thought of the movie, but you should know it wasn’t a fat suit – it was me”

Whoopi made sure it was “okay not to be a fan of the movie,” but insisted that the writer not judge the way people look when it comes to film criticism.

She explained: “Just comment on the acting and if you have a question, ask someone. I’m sure you didn’t mean humiliating.’

Fellow The View panelist Sunny Hostin was surprised at the bodysuit comment, as Whoopi was open about “health challenges” she had endured.

‘Just commenting on the acting’: Whoopi made sure it was ‘okay not to be a fan of the film’ but insisted the writer not judge the way people look when it comes to criticizing film

‘We’ll hope she just didn’t know’: Fellow The View panelist Sunny Hostin was surprised at the bodysuit comment, as Whoopi was open about ‘health challenges’ she had endured

The star responded by saying, “We hope she just didn’t know, and now she’ll know that the next time you start talking about someone, you’re talking about them like an actor.

“If you’re not sure if they are, don’t make general statements because it will sound like you don’t know what you’re doing.”

The Daily Beast review has since been updated with an editor’s comment that reads, “This story was updated to reflect Whoopi Goldberg says she wasn’t wearing a bulky suit.”

Whoopi is not only starring in the upcoming movie but is also a producer.

The Daily Beast review has since been updated with an editor’s comment stating: ‘This story has been updated to reflect Whoopi Goldberg says she wasn’t wearing a thick suit,’ Whoopi is seen on Friday

Till is a deeply emotional and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who was lynched in 1955 while visiting his cousins ​​in Mississippi.

Whoopi plays Alma Carthan, Mamie’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother.

The film was directed by Chinonye Chukwu and also stars Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Hayley Bennett, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Gem Marc Collins.

Till will be released in select theaters on October 14 and a nationwide release on October 28.