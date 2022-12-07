Whoopi Goldberg defends 1974 Mel Brooks comedy Blazing Saddles amid racism row

<!–

Whoopi Goldberg has defended the 1974 Mel Brooks film Blazing Saddles amid online backlash that labeled Western satire racist.

Goldberg, 67, appeared on The View on Wednesday and declared, “Leave my Blazing Saddles alone — don’t let me come after you!” in a chat shortly after Mindy Kaling said on a Good Morning America appearance that The Office would not be accepted by modern audiences.

The EGOT winner said the film “dealts with racism by getting straight to the point, making you think about it and laugh about it – because listen, it’s not just racism, it’s all the isms, it touches all isms.’

She added, “Blazing Saddles, because it’s a great comedy, would still go on today – there’s a lot of comedies that aren’t good, okay?

“We’re just going to say that — that’s not one of them. Blazing Saddles is one of the best because it touches everyone.’

Goldberg advised viewers to make up their own minds and watch the film, which stars the late stars Gene Wilder, Cleavon Little, Slim Pickens, Madeline Kahn and Harvey Korman.

The film’s storyline revolves around a corrupt politician who appoints a black sheriff to run a village in 1874.

“If you’ve never seen Blazing Saddles, you need to do yourself a favor, get some popcorn, get a glass of wine and put it on because it’s magnificent,” said Goldberg.

The show’s Sara Haines said that “laughter is literally the ultimate medicine for life and all it entails,” and that comedy as such should have a “sacred space” for performers to work in.

Joy Behar cited the iconic TV series All in the Family and its protagonist Archie Bunker, played by the late Carroll O’Connor, as a character whose “bigo intolerance” is to be understood within the program’s content.

“If you take away Archie’s bigotry, you’re out of character,” she said. ‘That’s how he was, and that’s how you should look at people. If everyone was perfectly awesome… and appropriate, you’d never learn about these other people out there.

She continued: ‘That’s the purpose of art: to expose you to all aspects of the human being. Why would you want to take the beauty out of watching Archie Bunker make a fool of himself?’

On Good Morning America earlier this month, Kaling explained why she felt The Office wouldn’t catch on with TV viewers in 2022.

“Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now,” she said. “I think that’s actually one of the reasons the show is popular, because people feel like there’s something fearless or taboo about what it talks about on the show… most of the characters on that show would be now cancelled .’

The View airs weekdays on ABC at 11/10c.