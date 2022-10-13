Whoopi Goldberg caught off-guard after being asked about Sister Act 3 by former co-star Kathy Najimy

Things got a little awkward on The View last week when co-host Whoopi Goldberg seemed unenthusiastic about the possibility of her former Sister Act co-star Kathy Najimy making an appearance in Sister Act 3.

Najimy, who was partly on the show to promote Hocus Pocus 2, a sequel to another of her films, asked Goldberg if she knew if a third Sister Act episode was in the works.

“I haven’t heard anything formal about 3 yet, I’ve heard rumors about it. I think it will be a blast of fun. I look forward to seeing the nuns we were with who are still with us, to see them again, they were fantastic, so much fun,” Najimy said.

She then directly asked Goldberg if the film was going ahead.

‘Where is that? Is that happening?’

View’s co-host and Oscar-winning actress confirmed the third film is “happening,” adding “we’ll get a script at the end of the month,” but didn’t mention whether Najimy was invited.

“It took a while, but it’s going to happen. You all helped make that happen, I think, because they brought Hocus Pocus back,” Goldberg said, noting that producer Tyler Perry is also on board.

Najimy co-starred with Goldberg as Sister Mary Patrick in both Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Najimy, who also starred in Hocus Pocus, the recently released sequel and arguably Peggy’s most famous voice on King of the Hill, appeared on the show to promote her new book My Moment.

Najimy (pictured left) stars as Sister Mary Patrick with Goldberg in both Sister Act and Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

In addition to the Hocus Pocus and Sister Act movies, Najimy also has the famous voice of Peggy on King of the Hill.

She was also featured in The View to promote her new book My Moment, a collection of women’s stories “the moment they realized they were ready to fight for themselves.”

The hosts chatted about the book and Najimy’s pro-choice plea, as well as Hocus Pocus 2 when the talk turned to the possibility of a Sister Act threequel in the future.

The popular sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came out in 1993.

Whoopi said the much-delayed third episode finally got the green light, in part due to the success of Hocus Pocus 2.

“In the end they said, ‘We might as well take those nuns back out and see if they have juice.'”

Why isn’t Kathy Najimy invited back to be a part of #SisterAct3?! She’s a huge reason for the franchise’s success! I think it’s a big mistake not to ask her back!’ one of those viewers tweeted.

Others interpreted the exchange as an obvious disdain for Goldberg.

“Can’t stop watching Whoopi doesn’t invite Kathy Najimy to Sister Act 3. Evil and awkward, sweat-inducing,” wrote another.

Viewers seemed to notice Najimy’s apparent displeasure when she learned on the air that the third film had been green-lit without her knowledge.

A third user pointed out the awkward position in which Najimy was placed.

“You’ve all put Kathy in a terribly awkward place. Do not bring up Sister Act 3 if Kathy is not attached to the project. Maybe she will be, but why bring it up until it’s confirmed?’

Javierson McCoy said the moment “seemed cruel.”

“We never know what goes on behind the scenes, but that was very clumsy and mean. As if it hadn’t been mentioned. Give her a call. Her reaction was real shock and then sadness when she realized there seemed to be no offer.’

Aside from the Hocus Pocus sequel, Najimy most recently appeared on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

In September, when Tyler Perry appeared on The View, he revealed that he “loved the idea” of helping make Sister Act 3, but noted that the Hollywood system is moving slower than outsiders might think.

Commenting on the screenplay, Perry said, “We’ve got a good script, we’re off to a good start.”

Producer on board: Back in September, when Tyler Perry appeared on The View, he revealed he “loved the idea” of helping make Sister Act 3, but noted that the Hollywood system tends to be slower than expected

Everyone on board: Jenifer Lewis, who starred in the Sister Act films with Goldberg and Najimy, also recently expressed interest in returning to the screen for a third film when she was a guest on The View

Perry added, “We’re just trying to get everyone in the right direction to get it going.”

Jenifer Lewis, who starred in the Sister Act films with Goldberg and Najimy, also recently expressed interest in returning to the screen for a third film when she was a guest on The View.

Disney officially announced in 2020 that they planned to develop the project for a possible streaming release on Disney+.