Wholesale inflation remains painfully high at 8.5%

US wholesale inflation rose 8.5 percent in September from a year ago, slowing down from recent spikes but remaining painfully high and an indication that companies are still struggling with high costs.

The producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.4 percent from August to September, driven largely by rising food and energy prices, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

The index’s annual gain of 8.5 percent was again down from its all-time high of 11.7 percent reached in March, but remained well above historic levels even as the Federal Reserve struggles to keep rising prices. to keep in check.

The new data came a day before the much-anticipated consumer price index report for September, which is expected to show another drop in headline inflation, but a potential rise in core inflation, excluding food and energy prices.

Wednesday’s report found that core wholesale inflation remained flat in September from August at 5.6 percent, after peaking at 7.1 percent in March.

The report showed a broad rise in the cost of food at the wholesale level, with grains up 30 percent from a year ago when the Russian war in Ukraine boosted world prices. Both Russia and Ukraine are major grain producers.

The cost of fresh vegetables rose 40 percent from last year, while fresh fruit rose 21 percent, due to a number of factors, including weather conditions and an increased minimum wage in Mexico, driving up costs for producers.

Wholesale energy prices also rose in September after a dip in August, when oil prices reversed their decline in late summer and started rising again.

Producer price data provides insight into inflation at an earlier stage of production and can sometimes indicate where consumer prices are heading.

It also fuels the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumer spending price index.

The CPI, the best-known measure of inflation, rose 8.3 percent in August from last year, down from the four-decade highs reached earlier this year, but still well above the 2 percent target. from the Fed.

Economists expect Thursday’s CPI report to show annual inflation has fallen again to 8.1 percent.

However, they also forecast core inflation, excluding food and energy, to rise to 6.5 percent in September, from 6.3 percent in August, reaching a new high in 40 years.

While consumers tend to focus on headline inflation because food and energy are important factors in their monthly budget, economists tend to focus on key figures, which reflect underlying trends.

As food and energy prices are highly volatile, a rise in core inflation could be worrisome as it reflects how higher prices are becoming ‘stickier’ and more ubiquitous in the economy, a trend that cannot be easily reversed.

Story in development, more to come.