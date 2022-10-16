‘Whoever was on VAR needs to go SPECSAVERS!’: David Moyes fumes at officials after West Ham draw

<!–

West Ham manager David Moyes has criticized officials for costing his side three points in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Southampton, insisting that Tomas Soucek should have been given a ‘final penalty’.

The Saints took the lead at St Mary’s via Romain Perraud when he intercepted a pass for Bowen, with the referee blocking the Englishman from getting to the ball.

Bowen then raised his hands to play to prevent Perraud from scoring with a shot from outside the box, seconds later to bring his side forward.

The VAR was consulted about the decision, but ultimately dropped the goal.

Speaking to Match of the Day 2, Moyes explained that the goal should never have been awarded.

“How come we don’t have three points?” said Moyes. “The real reason is the referee, the referee is standing in our way to defend.

“The ball comes out and Jarrod Bowen goes to get the ball and the umpire blocks Jarrod Bowen from getting to it and the boy scores with it.

‘Ridiculous, really. Just wait until you see the corners and the photos and you’ll soon see how awful it is that he let it go on. You can’t stand in the way of someone getting it and letting it go and it ends up being a target.

“But I have to say that the team played well, we did a lot of good things, but the referee is in the way and gives them a goal, which makes it doubly difficult because we have to come down from a goal,” said Moyes. .

“I look at how we never got three points, the real reason is the referee, he’s in the way. Ridiculous. And whoever was on VAR should go to Specsavers’.

The visitors saved a point later when captain Declan Rice curled an effort past Gavin Bazunu, but Moyes was adamant that his side should have been awarded a penalty when Tomas Soucek was knocked down in the penalty area.

Moyes described his sturdy midfielder’s challenge as a “judo move” as his side was denied fifth place of the season.

“I actually said that until he sees the penalty kick on Tomas Soucek, it was worse with the one that was given last week.

‘The other [Bowen] is so obvious, but I think de Soucek is a clear penalty.

“If not, we need to be told that you can hold someone with two arms and take them over in a judo move, so I’ll wait for that news until they say those rules are acceptable.”