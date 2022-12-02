Who wore it WORST! These fashion faux pas should have been kept in the closet

Social media users around the world have made the most bizarre style choices

Fashion can be very personal, and the unique items we carry make personal style so much fun to discover, but sometimes it’s wise to consult someone before leaning into an experimental item.

24/7 MIRROR has rounded off the wildest times when people from all over the world have stepped into daring ensembles, including a man who pulled a glittering vest over a shirt with a close-up photo of his face on it.

Elsewhere, American designer Jeremy Scott’s Adidas sweatpants were mocked for having a sleeve attachment that could be tied around the waist.

And let’s hope no one spent their money on a t-shirt with the word “Asia” written on it – and an outline of the African continent.

The only thing that looks good is me! One man decided to take self-love to the next level by pairing a face shirt with a sparkly cardigan

Bet the designer failed geography! A social media user from the UK was baffled by this t-shirt claiming to celebrate the Asian continent. It’s a shame it shows Africa instead!

While this may look like a factory accident, these trendy Adidas joggers were actually invented by famed American designer Jeremy Scott, and are meant to be worn as normal joggers, with the sleeves tied around the waist.

My heart won’t go on! Canadian singer Celine Dion isn’t known for her hardcore, metal sound – but with this shirt it certainly seems that way

Get lost! This fashionista’s style may be good, but her geography less so, if she believes that New York City is in California

The best looks are often the simplest. But this woman, who appears to be in the US, may have taken the tip a little too literally when she ran to a DVD rental booth in a sheet

A series of mysteries surround this shirt – claiming the wearer is expected in July – as well as the matching snow globe behind it

While floral print is a favorite for many, this woman may have regretted her purchase given the unfortunate placement of this mauve-red print

This logistically challenging slogan – an ode to the American superhero – is meant to say ‘I’m not saying I’m Wonder Woman, I’m just saying no one has ever seen me and Wonder Woman in the same room together’