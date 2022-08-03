Who Won and Who Lost in Tuesday’s Primary Elections
Voters in five states with major primaries went to the polls on Tuesday. Here’s a rundown of some of the most significant wins and losses to date.
Arizona
Kansas
-
Voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have allowed lawmakers to restrict or ban abortion; it was the first referendum on the issue since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The result, in a conservative state, was a significant victory for abortion rights advocates.
-
Derek SchmidtKansas Attorney General, won Republican primary for governor and will challenge Government Laura Kellythe Democratic incumbent.
-
Secretary of State Scott J. Schwaba Republican who rejected Trump’s false claims about voter fraud hit back a primary challenge from Mike Brown, a former suburban Kansas City county commissioner who has promoted these claims.
-
Kris Kobachthe far-right former secretary of state of Kansas, won the Republican nomination for attorney general, a political comeback after failed attempts for Senate and governor.
-
Amanda Adkins won the Republican primary to challenge Representative Sharice Davids, a vulnerable Democrat, in a rematch of a 2020 race that Ms. Adkins lost.
Michigan
-
Tudor Dixon, who was supported by former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, won the Republican primary for governor and will face Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer in the fall. Ms. Dixon defeated several other Republicans, including Ryan Kelley, who is charged with felony related to the Capitol riot.
-
Representative Haley Stevens Handily defeated Representative Andy Levin in the Democratic primaries in Michigan’s 11th congressional district. The incumbent versus incumbent race in a new (and safe blue) district drew heavy spending from pro-Israel groups.
-
Paul Junge, a former TV newscaster and prosecutor who worked in the Trump administration, won the Republican primary in the Eighth District and will face Representative Dan Kildee, a vulnerable Democratic incumbent.
Missouri
-
Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the Senate — beating 20 other Republicans, including scandal-ridden former chief executive Eric Greitens — and is likely to take the win in November to replace Senator Roy Blunt, who is retiring. It was a relief to party officials who had feared a Greitens nomination would give Democrats a shot at a solid red seat.
-
Mark Alforda former Kansas City news anchor, won the Republican primary in Missouri’s fourth congressional district to replace Representative Vicky Hartzler, who left her safe Republican seat to run in vain for the Senate.
-
Eric Burlisona state senator backed by the conservative Club for Growth is the Republican nominee to replace Representative Billy Long, another failed Senate candidate, in the seventh district.
Washington
-
Representative Kim Schrier, a Democrat, easily advanced to the general election in the Eighth Congressional District. Her Republican opponent must be determined.
We will continue to update as more races are called.