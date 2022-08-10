Who won and who lost in the primary elections in Wisconsin and elsewhere?
Four states held primaries Tuesday — and we got a concession in one of last week’s House races in Washington state. Here’s an overview of some of the most important wins and losses.
Wisconsin
-
Republicans chose Tim Michels, a construction manager endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump, to challenge Tony Evers administration this fall. Michels defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun, a state councilor campaigning to decertify the 2020 election, which is legally impossible.
-
Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic primary for the Senate and will face Senator Ron Johnson in November. Mr Barnes’ appointment was essentially a foregone conclusion after his main rivals withdrew.
-
Robin Vos, the powerful speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, narrowly defeated Adam Steen, a Trump-backed primary challenger. Mr Steen — who had called for the elimination of absences and early voting options in the state and for the decertification of the 2020 election — nearly won despite having barely any paid advertising, demonstrating Mr Trump’s enduring power.
-
Councilor Amy Loudenbeck won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State, an office not responsible for overseeing Wisconsin elections, though some Republicans in the state want that to change. She will be up against the Democratic incumbent, Doug LaFollettewho was first elected to the position in 1974.
Washington
-
After a week of vote counting, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler — one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump — conceded in Washington’s Third Congressional District. Candidates in the state run on a single primary ballot regardless of party, and the top two advance to the general election; the democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez will continue, and Joe Kent, a Trump supporter, came in second, but The Associated Press hadn’t announced the race as early as Wednesday.
Minnesota
-
Representative Ilhan Omari narrowly survived a challenge from Don Samuels, a moderate Democrat who ran on a pro-police platform. She won by two percentage points, a surprisingly close result after beating her last primary challenger by 20 points.
-
In the First Congressional District, the former state legislature Brad Finstad won the Republican primaries and the businessman Jeff Ettinger won the Democratic primaries. Both men were on the ballot for the second time, in a special general election for the same seat. The Associated Press hadn’t announced that race as of Wednesday.
Vermont
-
Becca Balint, a progressive leader in the Vermont Legislature, defeated Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray in a Democratic primary for the only House seat in Vermont. The race was seen as a battle between the progressive and moderate wings of the party. If elected in November, which is expected given Vermont’s Democratic leanings, she would be the state’s first female congressman. Liam Maddenan anti-war activist who served in Iraq, won the Republican primary.
-
Representative Peter Welch — the current resident of the House seat that Ms. Balint is seeking — won his primary for the Democratic nomination to replace Senator Patrick J. Leahy, who is retiring after nearly 50 years.
-
The Republican Governor of Vermont, Phil Scottwas reappointed and will face the Democratic candidate, Brenda Siegelin Nov.
Connecticut
-
Leora LevyTrump, who was backed by Mr. Trump, won the Republican primary in November to challenge Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat not considered vulnerable. Ms. Levy defeated Themis Klarides, a moderate candidate who supports abortion rights.
-
Democrats nominated Stephanie Thomas, a representative of the state, for secretary of state. Republicans nominated Dominic Rapinithe former chairman of a group that has promoted voter fraud claims.