Who won and who lost in the primary elections in Wisconsin and elsewhere?

Four states held primaries Tuesday — and we got a concession in one of last week’s House races in Washington state. Here’s an overview of some of the most important wins and losses.

Republicans chose Tim Michels, a construction manager endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump, to challenge Tony Evers administration this fall. Michels defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun, a state councilor campaigning to decertify the 2020 election, which is legally impossible.

Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes won the Democratic primary for the Senate and will face Senator Ron Johnson in November. Mr Barnes’ appointment was essentially a foregone conclusion after his main rivals withdrew.

Robin Vos, the powerful speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, narrowly defeated Adam Steen, a Trump-backed primary challenger. Mr Steen — who had called for the elimination of absences and early voting options in the state and for the decertification of the 2020 election — nearly won despite having barely any paid advertising, demonstrating Mr Trump’s enduring power.