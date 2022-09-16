Who will win the Champions League 2022/23?

The Champions League!!! We are mid-way through September with 32 teams and 8 groups drilling and grilling their way to the knockout phase. The Champions League anthem is blaring at the stadiums around Europe, and fans are gushing with excitement.

It’s the 68th season of Europe’s elite club competition and the 31st since it was named the UEFA Champions League in the 1992-1993 season. The tournament was introduced in 1955 with a straight knockout competition open to the champion club of every nations

The field is once again set for its biggest club competition. A draw was revealed on Aug 25, knock-off stages to kick-off on Feb 14, and the finals to befall on June 10.

Let’s dive into some audacious predictions of who will crown the coveted title and take the 2022/23 Champions League trophy home.

2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group:

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers

Group B: FC Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Club Brugge

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen

Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and FC Copenhagen

Group H: PSG, Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa

What are the odds?

Group A: Champion League offers a bit of respite from Liverpool’s indifferent start to the season. Not a crisis yet, but the sale of Sadio Mané and myriad early-season injuries left Jürgen Klopp feeble. While Trent John Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk have not been at their alarming spirit, there is a sense of lethargy from the squad. Napoli and Rangers are less likely to be any less fervent.

Predicted to breakthrough: Liverpool, Napoli

Group B: Group B lacks star power. For Atlético, a familiar story bounces back of whether Diego Simeone can advance to a progressive style. Bayer Leverkusen has finished third in the Bundesliga, but this league has four straight defeats. Club Brugge are Belgian champions, but this season is undoubtedly a transition. The squad is somewhat stable.

Predicted to breakthrough: Porto, Atlético Madrid

Group C: Call it the glamorous group if you like. Bayern beat twice last season as Barcelona was inflicted the greatest humiliation with an 8-2 defeat in the quarterfinal of 2020. Bayern has begun impressively by winning three out of three and building a goal difference of +14. Meanwhile, Viktoria Pilzen is unbeatable this season.

Predicted to breakthrough: Bayern Munich, Barcelona

Group D: Some significant changes are seen in the squad. Tottenham has the stadium, manager and a great crew to challenge again. Eintracht Frankfurt has been the weakest of the Pot 1 side, lost Filio Kostic and came 11th in the Bundesliga last season. Sporting has already suffered a 3-0 defeat to Porto and finished six points last season. After last season’s second-place finish, this has been a summer of spending at Marseille, with $60 million net being splashed to add Jordan Veretout, Mateo Guendouzi, Alexis Sánchez and Chancel Mbemba.

Predicted to breakthrough: Sporting Lisbon, Marseille

Group E: Milan restored greatness by winning the Scudetto for the first time in 11 years. Chelsea has been widely inconsistent and aims at adding to the squad sooner. Salzburg reached the last 16 for the first time last season, while Dinamo Zagreb won 16 of the 17 Croatian titles. They are trapped in between with a victory of only 3 of 36 matches.

Predicted to breakthrough: AC Milan, Chelsea

Group F: Real Madrid’s success in the last league was gleaned from the performance of Thibaut Courtois, Karim Benzema and Luka Modrić. How good Madrid remains is unclear; Casemiro has left, although Antonio Rüdiger and Aurélien Tchouameni have arrived. The season began with an optimistic approach of RB Leipzig but is now in a bit of a torpor with Nordi Mukiele leaving. Celtic has been impressive with a chance of a victory, and Shakhtar’s home games look like being staged in Warsaw.

Predicted to breakthrough: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig

Group G: European’s failure for Manchester City made headlines as it threw away a semifinal it largely commanded against Real Madrid. City had to control its game to win Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, while the arrival of Erling Haaland induced the possibility of burgling goals. Borussia Dortmund remains inconsistent though Edin Terzić depicts a return to its roots. Sevilla looks pretty calm, and FC Copenhagen remains a cut below its defiance.

Predicted to breakthrough: Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City

Group H: PSG has scored 17 goals in the first three league games, with Lionel Messi’s energy rekindled. PSGs bear little relation to European’s progress. Benfica defines Group H by dispersing Dynamo Kyiv and Midtjylland with a combined score of 12-2. Juventus desperately eyes returning to former glories after finishing fourth in the past two seasons. Maccabi Haifa stands at the lowest-ranked side in the first group-stage appearance.

Predicted to breakthrough: PSG, Juventus

And whilst the noteworthy shifts and stories, we believe Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain stand a strong chance of winning the Champions League.