Who will pay for the shift from efficiency to resilience?

Are we entering a new era of wealth redistribution? Or will the imbalances between capital and labor that have characterized economic history for the past half century persist?

It’s a question worth asking, especially in the US, as inflation picks up and midterm elections loom.

A little over three years ago, I argued in this column that we are moving out of the era of wealth accumulation that began with the Reagan-Thatcher revolution and into a new era in which the balance of power between capital and labor over the course of the time would shift slightly. direction of the latter.

Aside from the UK’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, who seems to want to bring back the 1980s, I think we’re finally entering the post-neoliberal era, especially in the US, where power inequality is most pronounced.

In many OECD countries, there has been a decoupling of productivity and wages over the past 40 years, during which time business has claimed a larger share of national income gains. But while 55 percent of Western Europe’s productivity gains still go to labor, American workers have to fight it out for just 14 percent — and most of that goes to the top third of workers.

Deglobalization, which will favor local labor markets in some industries, is beginning to shift that dynamic. So will the aging population, which will create a structurally tighter labor market as well as millions of new onshore healthcare jobs.

But the third part of the capital and labor story is the increasing pressure on companies to empower consumers and the state at a time of rising costs. Inflation happens for all sorts of reasons, but one of them is a shift in economic focus from efficiency to resilience. Both the public and private sectors want to buffer themselves against climate change, geopolitics and market shifts. Changes in supply chains, reserve currency allocations and tax policies are all part of this. But resilience costs money. The question is: who is going to pay?

Governments want companies to bear some of the burden. Think of the discussion about price controls in the energy and energy sector as the G7 countries look for ways to curb rising gas and electricity costs. The EU hopes to levy windfall gains on non-gas power generators when their market prices exceed a certain threshold.

In the US, Congress in August enacted price controls on prescription drugs in the inflation-reducing budget bill. There’s also an urge to floor labor markets across industries (something atypical in America, where unionization usually takes place company by company). California Governor Gavin Newsom just signed a bill that could raise wages in the fast food industry to $22 an hour starting next year. Even business-friendly trade secretary Gina Raimondo is advocating that companies cough up more money to help pay for employee training and childcare.

There is also tremendous pressure around President Joe Biden’s workers-oriented trade policy, which was the focus of last week’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity Ministerial in Los Angeles. Some national security officials are eager to strike new deals with countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Brunei as part of America’s effort to increase its own economic and security power base in Asia to counter China.

Katherine Tai, the US trade representative, wants to make sure domestic labor doesn’t suffer as a result of the process, as do progressives like Rosa DeLauro, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Together with 42 House Democrats, they wrote a letter to the Biden administration last week asking for more transparency around Asia’s trade talks so they don’t become a race to the bottom.

As Tai told me, “There’s a lot going on in terms of balancing domestic and international economic policies.” But new trade deals, she says, should not lead to lower wages for American workers, lower environmental standards or allow multinational companies to evade taxes or forge monopoly positions. “This is about building the economy bottom-up and off-center,” she says.

Tai only controls trade talks. For example, the Department of Commerce, which is more sympathetic to Big Tech, is responsible for talks about supply chains, infrastructure and taxes. And security hawks are sympathetic to the “bigger is better” argument put forth by corporate America.

But it would be folly for Democrats to do something seriously problematic for the job outlook ahead of the fall midterm elections. Retaking the working class is crucial to maintaining a majority in Congress. Research shows that the Democratic loss of factory towns (like the one I grew up in), eroded by the past 20 years of neoliberal trade policies, is a big part of what Donald Trump has made possible.

President Biden has always been sympathetic to labor interests, and key appointees like Lina Khan of the Federal Trade Commission and Gary Gensler of the Securities and Exchange Commission have made this core to their mission. But for the slogan “work not wealth” to make real sense, the Democrats need to gain a lot in the meantime. If they do, see if the balance between capital and labor can shift even further.

