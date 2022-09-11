Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant lets slip a huge behind-the-scenes secret

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jeremy Clarkson couldn’t contain his laughter when a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant shared a huge secret on Saturday night’s show.

The ITV competition has viewers believe that when a contestant is halfway through their path to winning £1million and the episode ends, the contestant will go home and return the following week to resume filming.

However, on Saturday, contestant Maria revealed that the next episode will be filmed right after, causing host Jeremy to burst out laughing.

Behind the scenes secrets: Jeremy Clarkson couldn’t contain his laughter when he was a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant who revealed a huge secret during Saturday night’s show

The siren sounded as Maria reached the seventh question, meaning the show was out of time.

TV host Jeremy, 62, said: ‘Ah, right, you know what that means’.

Maria answered without thinking, “I have to change.”

The comment revealed to fans that the contestants will not go home at all and continue filming that day, changing their outfits to create the illusion.

The show: The ITV competition has viewers believe that when a contestant is half way to winning £1million and the episode ends, the contestant goes home

‘I have to go change’: On Saturday, however, contestant Maria revealed that the next episode was filmed right after he left host Jeremy to burst out laughing

Jeremy couldn’t help but laugh when the behind-the-scenes secret was revealed.

She quickly realized what she had done, held her head in her hands and apologized to the producers.

She added, “I can’t say that, can I?”

Oops! She revealed to fans that the contestants do not go home at all and continue filming that day, but change their outfits to create the illusion

Jeremy, who has been hosting the series since 2018, smiled and carried on.

He said, ‘That’s exactly what it means. You’re absolutely right, I’ll see you in about an hour, but as far as the viewer is concerned, you’re going home, you’re going to panic “oh no” and then I’ll see you next week.

“Mary will come back next time, the autocue reads, to see if she can get over £4,000,” he joked.