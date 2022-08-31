Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant had one of the show’s ‘biggest-ever’ losses

<!–

Who wants to be a millionaire? fans will be treated to one of the most expensive definitive answers in the show’s history – as a contestant loses £124,000 over the upcoming series.

Host Jeremy Clarkson, 62, revealed the historic loss at ITV’s Entertainment Launch on Tuesday, admitting it went down in history as one of the biggest in the show’s 24-year history.

Speaking of the loss, he told MailOnline and other media outlets: “think we’ve had our biggest drop ever. Someone went to £125,000 without a safety net and – may I say this? – they ruined it.

That must hurt: Jeremy Clarkson, 62, has revealed that the new series Who Wants To Be A Millionaire features one of the show’s biggest gaffes ever as one contestant loses £124,000

“That was a really alarming moment. Awful. Can you imagine going home after losing £124,000?’

It’s one of the biggest losses in millionaire history and comes close to the £218,000 once lost during the show’s original run which was hosted by Chris Tarrant.

About the series, new host Clarkson said: “And in another shock, the Ask the Audience lifeline backfires when the crowd fluffs the opening question.

The former Top Gear presenter added: ‘I think this is the first time they’ve got the simple £1,000 question wrong.’

Schadenfreude: Host Jeremy Clarkson revealed that he enjoys seeing contestants succeed, but finds the valuable failures just as entertaining

Clarkson added that he enjoys watching contestants succeed, but finds the worthwhile failures just as entertaining.

The show saw a string of high-quality entrants in the previous series, with one contestant storming through the questions in 2021 to secure £250,000.

Julian Aldridge, a geologist from Manchester who joked that any profit would be saved to pay for his two daughters’ college expenses, answered his last question about science in seconds.

Presenter Jeremy Clarkson asked, ‘What is the name of the Swedish scientist known for his role in defining and naming the world’s plants and animals?’

Julian was given a choice of four answers, including Carl Linnaeus, Robert Koch, Paul Ehrlich and Niels Bohr.

Seeing the question, Julian beamed and explained that he briefly studied the scientist’s methods during college, after giving Carl Linnaeus the correct answer.

After winning the £250,000 prize, Julian chose not to answer the £500,000 question on national capitals and instead walked away with his winnings.

The show’s success has led to its launching of spin-offs.

The new series, Fastest Finger First, will be based on the first round of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire in which contestants must rearrange the answers of a multiple choice question in a specific order, with the winner being the fastest person to get it. Turn right.

In the very first round, 15 contenders battle to get the question right in a bid to take the lead for the rest of the game, while Jeremy reads the questions from a screen.

A TV insider told The sun: “This is a reflection of how great the reboot has been, because not even the original Millionaire spawned a spin-off show.

And that was a phenomenon that was seen on our screens for a whopping 16 years under its former host, Chris Tarrant, before it was finally axed in 2014.

“So this shows how much ITV believes the match will capture the imagination of a whole new generation of viewers.”