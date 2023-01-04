WHO wants more data from China as Omicron drives COVID Surge

Naomi Kresge, Lisa Pham, and Immanual John Milton

(Bloomberg) — Two known omicron subvariants are driving the vast majority of infections as COVID-19 sweeps through China, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, reiterating a call for more transparency as the country grapples with the end of its COVID Zero policy .

The WHO wants fast, regular and reliable data on hospital admissions, as well as more comprehensive real-time viral sequencing, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing with journalists. A lack of adequate epidemiological data from China is a key factor cited by the US and other countries as they introduce new COVID testing requirements for travelers. It is understandable that countries are taking steps to protect their citizens, Tedros said.

“We still don’t have complete data,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergency program. China’s figures likely still underestimate the number of deaths, hospitalizations and intensive care unit occupancy, he said, while also touting “greater engagement” in data sharing from China over the past 10 days.

Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 accounted for 97.5% of local infections in a 2,000 sample taken, collected and sequenced as of Dec. 1, the WHO said, citing data from China’s Center for Disease Control and prevention. At the moment, the Chinese agency has not reported any new variants, according to the WHO.

The upcoming Lunar New Year holiday could spark another wave of infections as people gather to celebrate, said Abdi Mahamud, director of the WHO’s Alert and Response Coordination Unit.

Outside of China, WHO is monitoring the spread of omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 in the US, with indications that it may be the most transmissible subvariant detected to date, said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s chief technical officer for COVID. There’s no evidence yet that the subvariant is more serious than others, she said.

