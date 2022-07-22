WHO says heatwave caused 1,700 deaths in Spain, Portugal

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



The European office of the World Health Organization said on Friday that the heat wave in Europe has caused more than 1,700 deaths in the Iberian Peninsula alone, and is calling for concerted action to tackle climate change.

“Heat kills. Hundreds of thousands of people have died in recent decades as a result of extreme heat during prolonged heatwaves, often with simultaneous wildfires,” Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said in a statement.

“This year alone we have witnessed more than 1,700 unnecessary deaths in the current heat wave in Spain and Portugal,” Kluge added.

The regional director stressed that exposure to extreme heat “often exacerbates pre-existing health problems” and noted that “individuals at both ends of the spectrum – infants and children and the elderly – are at particular risk”.

In response to a question from AFP, WHO explained to Europe that the figure is a preliminary estimate based on reports from national authorities, and that the toll “had already risen and will continue to rise in the coming days”.

The actual number of deaths from the heat wave won’t be known for weeks, he said, adding “this scorching summer season is barely halfway through.”

“Ultimately, this week’s events point again to the urgent need for pan-European action to effectively tackle climate change,” Kluge said.

The regional head of the UN health organization said governments must show willpower and leadership in implementing the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit warming to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century. above the pre-industrial level – and preferably not above 1.5C.

He said members of the WHO’s European Region – 53 countries and regions, including several in Central Asia – “have already demonstrated that they can work together on pressing threats to global health”, and that it was “time for us to to do that again.”

