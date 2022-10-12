Who will replace Carrie Bickmore on The Project?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Sarah Harris, Chrissie Swan and Abbie Chatfield are among the frontrunners tipped to replace Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

The veteran journalist announced that she is stepping down from the show on Tuesday night to spend more time with her family.

The show currently has a plethora of hosts and panellists, including Hamish MacDonald, Peter Helliar and Waleed Aly, all of whom could take over her role on rotation.

Carrie Bickmore (pictured) announced she is stepping down from The Project on Tuesday night to spend more time with her family

Sarah Harris, Chrissie Swan (right) and Abbie Chatfield (left) are among the frontrunners tipped to replace Carrie Bickmore on The Project

Channel 10 has yet to make an official announcement about who will replace Carrie.

Chrissie Swan, 48, is among the favorites to replace Bickmore.

A long-time favorite on the network, the presenter appears on the program every Thursday as a guest.

Chrissie also filled in for Carrie during her three-month sabbatical when she moved to the UK late earlier this year.

Sarah Harris, who hosts Network 10’s Studio 10 and is a fill-in host on The Project, is also among the front-runners (left), while Georgia Tunny, who currently works as a producer and reporter on the show, is also in the running (to right)

Also on the list is Lisa Wilkinson, who was among the first to pay tribute to the star when she announced her departure on Tuesday

Also on the list is Lisa Wilkinson, who was among the first to pay tribute to the star when she announced her departure on Tuesday.

Among the less likely names that have been floated is Abbie Chatfield.

The 27-year-old Bachelor reject-turned-presenter has certainly made his mark on the Australian media landscape in recent months, securing plum gigs on Masked Singer and Love Island.

Media personality Tracy Grimshaw (left) – who recently resigned from A Current Affair after 26 years – has also been touted to replace Bickmore. Jan Fran (th.) could also be nominated for a promotion

She has also amassed more than half a million followers on Instagram thanks to her strong opinions on everything from the monarchy to sex positions.

Despite being younger than the rest of the cast, Abbie is the same age as Carrie when she joined the show in 2009.

Media colleague Tracy Grimshaw – who recently resigned from A Current Affair after 26 years – has also been touted to replace Bickmore.

With Bickmore rumored to be heading to A Current Affair, it would be a TV game of thrones.

Also on the list to throw their name in the hat is Susie Youssef, who has appeared as a regular Friday panelist on the show for years.

Her role as a fill-in has shown how she can conduct high-profile interviews.

Sarah Harris, who hosts Network 10’s Studio 10 and is a fill-in host on The Project, is also among the frontrunners.

Jan Fran could also be set for a promotion, as well as Georgia Tunny, who currently works as a producer and reporter on the show.

Popular with viewers and her TV colleagues both on and off screen, Bickmore confirmed she had no plans to leave the small screen during her on-air announcement on Tuesday night, saying: ‘Honey, I’m not retiring. I want to move on to something else, which I don’t know what it is yet’.

An industry insider told Daily Mail Australia that Bickmore’s potential move to Nine’s Today ‘made sense’ given her undeniable popularity.