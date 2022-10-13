Who is Nathan Albanese

The 21-year-old son of Anthony Albanese has quietly become the prime minister’s biggest weapon – with Australians loving the close bond between the famous father and his child.

Born to Mr Albanese and his ex-wife Carmel Tebbutt, Nathan stole election night from his father and won hearts around the country as the pair celebrated together on stage.

The Prime Minister was grinning ear-to-ear as Nathan officially graduated from Sydney’s University of Technology with a business degree on Wednesday – and has previously referred to his only child as his ‘good luck charm’.

The couple still live together at Mr Albanese’s Marrickville home in Sydney’s inner west, with the Labor leader revealing he speaks to his son every day, wherever he is in the world.

“I have a way of making sure I talk to my son every day, and that to me is a stroke of luck,” he said.

‘We are close, we live together. He also spends time with his mother. But I am very proud of him. He has developed into a very fine young man.’

Anthony Albanese, his mother Maryanne and newborn Nathan in 2001

The father-of-one admitted he ‘didn’t see it coming’ when former NSW Deputy Premier Ms Tebbutt decided to end their marriage on New Year’s Day 2019.

Nathan, had just finished his HSC exams and turned 18 when Mrs Tebbutt left her father.

The couple had been in a relationship for 30 years – 19 of which were married – and raised Nathan together.

Their split was made public in early January when a devastated Mr Albanese admitted the divorce had taken him by surprise.

“It was a really tough period and that’s the truth and I’ve acknowledged that,” he told ABC Radio in 2021.

‘I think part of going through a difficult period and coming out the other end is recognizing that you are going through it. I found it very hard. The relationship was 30 years old.’

In March 2019, Mr Albanese took three weeks off and visited London and Portugal – a trip he credits with helping him heal from the break-up.

“You make plans in your head about what you think the future looks like, and I saw the future as being me and Carmel and Nathan and our dog going forward,” he said.

Albanese, 59, has since moved on with First State Super finance worker Jodie Haydon, 43, who is 16 years his junior. The couple were first spotted kissing at an exclusive restaurant in Sydney in June 2020.

‘Friends outside of politics who helped me through that difficult time advised me that when you get a shock in your life, you don’t change other things. I stayed in the house where I was with (my son) Nathan,’ he said.

Anthony Albanese (left) with his wife Carmel Tebbutt (centre), father Carlo (right) and son Nathan (front) in Italy, 2011

Sir. Albanese has devoted his life to Nathan and the Labor Party, holding power as the member for Grayndler since 1996, taking over the opposition government in 2019 and becoming prime minister in May.

On election night, however, it was his son who stole the show, with Australians swooning over the 21-year-old’s good looks.

‘Nathan Albanese is a very handsome young man. And Mother Carmel is in the crowd and recognized! How lovely,’ one woman tweeted.

“Nathan Albanese – Australia’s most eligible bachelor,” said another.

The new Prime Minister thanked Nathan during his victory speech and hailed his ‘good luck’.

‘To my proudest achievement, my son, Nathan. Thank you, friend, for your love and support,” the new prime minister said.

‘Your mother who is here tonight Carmel, we are both so proud of the caring, wonderful, smart young man you have become.’

The pair shared a tender moment on stage which captured the hearts of the loving Aussies watching at home.

Albanese revealed the pair spent their first Father’s Day together since becoming prime minister in Canberra, where they had a game of tennis

‘Good ol’ Nathan Albanese totally has that ‘holy f**k my dad’s prime minister’ look,’ one man tweeted.

‘More than a tear. Albo also thanked Carmel Tebbut (Nathan’s mother), his son Nathan and his partner Jodie Haydon. Says a lot about the man Albanese is,’ said another woman.

‘Anthony Albanese is a good man, a decent human being. Here he is with his ‘proudest achievement’, his son Nathan and his new partner,’ one man wrote on Twitter.

“We will protect Nathan Albanese at all costs,” said another.

Albanese revealed the pair spent their first Father’s Day together since becoming prime minister in Canberra, where they had a game of tennis.

“There is a tennis court at The Lodge – the only way I would live in a house with a tennis court was to become Prime Minister,” he said.

‘Every year I just ask him to spend some time with me. So it will be on the tennis court. So that’s the gift I’ve been asking for.’

“Is he letting you win?” asked Triple M host Steve Graham.

“No, he won’t let me win, he has my genes,” replied Mr Albanese.

‘But luckily, you know, I’m going okay – he’s got to work on his salves.’

The Prime Minister grinned ear-to-ear as he stood next to Nathan, who graduated from Sydney’s University of Technology on Wednesday with a business degree

On Wednesday, Mr Albanese paid tribute to his only child at the University of Technology, Sydney’s graduation day – after completing his Bachelor of Business Administration – BBA, Marketing.

The Prime Minister marked the occasion dressed in a smart navy blue suit, while Mrs Tebbutt wore a blue patterned dress. Nathan donned a graduation gown and cap and a red tie.

“So proud of our son Nathan who today graduated from UTS Business,” he wrote.