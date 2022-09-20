Who is Matthew Magee? Queen’s funeral mourners surprised after spotting 7″2 tall man

<!–

Mourners were surprised today by an extraordinarily tall man in the procession in front of the Queen’s coffin.

Royal watchers were quick to spot Matthew Magee, who is 7″2 and served as Her Majesty’s private secretary for four years.

Benefactors online even dubbed the Northern Ireland assistant the ‘Royal Slenderman’ as cameras turned to Mr Magee, who would have dwarfed the monarch, who was only 5ft 3in.

It also means that the Queen’s page ‘Tall Paul’ Whybrew, who is six feet, was defeated in length by another member of the royal staff.

People were surprised by the peak of Matthew Magee who is 7″2 and was Her Majesty’s private secretary for four years

Social media users called him the “royal Slenderman.” Slenderman is a character from a horror video game (shown) who is tall with thin arms and legs (File image)

One person said, ‘Who is this insanely tall man? Is this the royal Slenderman?’

Slenderman is a character from a horror video game who is tall with thin arms and legs.

Another person on social media added: ‘Does anyone know who the extraordinarily tall man is?’

A third added: “I can’t stop paying attention to the incredibly tall man walking in front of the vehicle with the queens’ chest.

The Queen has had a number of tall assistants, with Paul Whybrew, her page nicknamed Tall Paul, also notable for his six-foot height (pictured during the Queen’s casket procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall last week )

Tall Paul appeared alongside Her Majesty and Daniel Craig’s 007 in a James Bond sketch for the 2012 Olympics

“Did they bring the tallest man in the world for the occasion?”

Mr Magee joined the Queen’s team after Samantha Cohen left as Assistant Private Secretary in 2018.

He was previously Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent’s private secretary, but was reportedly chosen to work for Her Majesty because he has a “brilliant brain” and is a “great fellow with a great sense of humour”.

Social media users were quick to point out that he was the tallest man to work for the Queen. Even TV personality Richard Osman had his say. He tweeted: ‘If I’m ever trending, it’s because there’s another tall guy with glasses on TV somewhere’

The Queen has had a number of tall assistants, with Paul Whybrew, her page nicknamed Tall Paul, also notable for his 6″4 height.

Mr Whybrew has been alongside Her Majesty for the past few days after she suffered from mobility issues.

Social media users were quick to point out that he was the tallest man to work for the Queen.

Twitter user John Moriarty said Massive Matthew Tall Paul “look titch”, while another user joked that Mr Magee should be known as “Mahoosive Matthew”.

Even TV personality Richard Osman had his say. He tweeted, “If I’m ever trending, it’s because there’s another tall guy with glasses on TV somewhere.”