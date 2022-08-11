Who knew he was vaping? Karl Stefanovic is the latest celebrity to vape while partying in Europe

Jasmine Stefanovic honors her husband Karl Stefanovic on his 48th birthday by showing off the side of the Today presenter.

In a hilarious Instagram post, the 38-year-old shoe designer sent him good wishes on his special day alongside a sassy Reel.

In the slow-motion clip, Karl’s arms spread wide with a vape in hand as a CO2 gun shoots into his face as Fisher’s Losing It plays in the background.

Karl Stefanovic holds a mint-flavored vape while partying in Europe in a video his wife Jasmine Yarbrough shared on his 48th birthday

His hat flies off as he stands in front of several Louis Roederer Cristal champagne ice buckets, as several partygoers cheer around him.

The video appears to have been shot during the couple’s recent European vacation.

Several friends and fans rushed to the comment section to wish the TV personality a happy birthday, but also pointed out the green vapor in his left hand.

‘Congratulations King Karlos!!’ noted his Channel Nine colleague Belinda Russell.

“Happy Birthday King,” wrote Fitzy and Wippa’s Ryan Fitzgerald. “Love your brother.”

“It’s the apple-flavored vape for me,” added one follower.

Jasmine posted the video Friday morning to celebrate her husband’s 47th birthday.

‘Happy birthday to the light of our whole life. We adore you and your gentle beautiful soul,” she wrote.

“You make us laugh every day. Thanks for brightening up our world.”

Last week saw Karl, Jasmine and their two-year-old daughter Harper enjoying their vacation on James Packer’s $250 million superyacht in the French Riviera.

According to Private Sydney, the family spent time on the yacht alongside the Australian billionaire when it anchored off the Cote d’Azur.

It was a family affair with Jasmine’s sister Jade Yarbrough also on board with her new boyfriend, former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke.

For his birthday last year, Karl turned red after being surprised with a humiliating live-air photo montage delivered to the show by Jasmine.

When a photo appeared of Karl wearing no underwear and flexing his bottom in the mirror, he yelled, “What the hell is going on! That was between us, that thing!’

As Ally burst out laughing, she said, “…and the nation! You like to share!’

Karl met Jasmine in late 2016, five months after divorcing his first wife Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years. They welcomed daughter Harper in 2020

Other photos of Karl showed him with a little Budgie Smugglers on a balcony, one of him as a juvenile teen and one of him in a tight superhero costume.

“You can thank your beautiful, beautiful wife Jaz,” Ally smiled at Karl, before revealing that she, their one-year-old daughter Harper and his mother Jenny were all streaming live from their home in the studio.

“This is magic!” said Karl, smiling at his loving family.

As Harper squirmed hilariously in her mother’s arms, Jaz said, “We love you daddy, happy birthday!”

Karl’s mother Jenny also surprised him on the show last year.

“You dressed yourself up, Mom?” he twitters. “Do you have a date today?”

“I try to place the camera where you see the least creases. It only took me an hour!’ she laughed, causing Ally to giggle, “It’s not about you, it’s about Karl!”

Karl met Jasmine in late 2016, five months after divorcing his first wife Cassandra Thorburn, to whom he had been married for 21 years.

He previously said of their relationship: “I certainly didn’t expect to meet anyone five months after I broke up with my wife. That wasn’t planned.’

The Channel Nine star proposed to the former model in February 2018 with a $100,000 engagement ring.

The couple married in December 2018 in a lavish four-day wedding ceremony at the One&Only Palmilla resort in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

The newlyweds welcomed their first child, Harper, at North Shore Private Hospital in Sydney on May 1, 2020.