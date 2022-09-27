Who Joe Joyce should fight next after destroying Joseph Parker with AJ and Fury potentially tied up

In wiping out Joseph Parker on Saturday night, Joe Joyce flexed his muscles like a dark horse in the heavyweight title photo and first in line for a crack at the world honors next year.

Joyce, who claimed the 15th straight win of his career and 14th by knockout, made a serious statement by becoming the first man to stop Parker, the former WBO champion, from afar.

The 37-year-old’s granite chin was once again on display at the Manchester Arena, where he waved off shots that would hit most mere mortals before closing the show with a chopping left hand on round 11.

Joe Joyce’s emphatic win over Joseph Parker has left him at the front of the heavyweight row

Sportsmail has looked at who Joyce could face on his next outing after the win

That win keeps him as a mandatory challenger for the WBO title, a title currently held by Oleksandr Usyk – his former opponent in the amateur ranks.

But with Usyk on the cusp of an undisputed showdown with WBC champion Tyson Fury, will Joyce likely get his next chance?

Sports post has looked at the possible options on the table for the Juggernaut after his explosive win over the weekend.

Oleksandr Usyk

After his win over Anthony Joshua in late August, the coast seemed clear for Usyk to battle it out with Fury and crown the first undisputed heavyweight king since 2000 later this year.

That was before the Ukrainian threw a spanner in the works by excluding himself until early 2023, citing minor injuries and time away from his family as reasons why he won’t meet Fury in Saudi Arabia by the end of this year.

As a result, Fury was forced to turn his attention elsewhere ahead of his scheduled return to the ring in December, and he is now in advanced negotiations to settle his domestic rivalry with Joshua at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Oleksandr Usyk needs an opponent early next year while waiting for Tyson Fury

A rematch clause in a deal with AJ could potentially tie the Gypsy King until late summer of next year, meaning Usyk will have to keep himself busy in the meantime.

And since he’s the current mandatory challenger for his WBO belt, Joyce could finally get his world title before an undisputed fight.

There is extra motivation for him against Usyk after he suffered a defeat to the master left-hander in the amateur ranks, where he was knocked out after five rounds in 2013.

“Usyk, I’m very capable,” Joyce said after his win on Saturday, “let’s get started.”

However, it is believed that Usyk has his sights set on a fight with Deontay Wilder, who claims the unified champion will be in attendance when he takes on Robert Helenius next month. Joyce may therefore have to wait a little longer for his tilt to glory.

The united champion triumphed for the second time against Anthony Joshua last month

Joyce and Usyk previously met in the amateur ranks, with the latter coming out on top in 2013

Deontay Wilder

Chances are, Usyk will choose to bide his time more carefully as he waits for Fury and Joshua to finalize their two-fight deal in the coming year.

Defending his unified championships against Joyce or Wilder would threaten his hopes of an uncontested fight as both men are powerful enough to cause him serious trouble.

If he turned them down for his next outing, Joyce and Wilder could meet in a fascinating encounter between two of the hardest hitters in the division.

The Juggernaut’s astonishing impact resistance would be put to the test against a fighter considered by many to be the toughest boxer ever.

According to Fury, Wilder is the only man in the world with the means to defeat Joyce, putting even his bitter rival’s odds above his own.

Deontay Wilder is back in the heavyweight picture before back in action next month

Joyce was able to put his granite chin to the test against one of the toughest boxers ever

The heavyweight pair crossed paths at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas last month

“There’s only one man Joe Joyce doesn’t compete with,” he said. ‘No, not me. Joe Joyce could fight me, but I’d knock his face off him and stop him.

“The only man he can’t even compete with is Wilder. Wilder would absolutely terrify him.’

While Andy Ruiz Jr is waiting in line for a crack at his PBC stablemate if the fight with Usyk doesn’t go ahead, Wilder is unlikely to have a clash with Joyce in early 2023.

Dillian Whyte

There are also some interesting options for Joyce on the domestic stage, and it could be the perfect time to face Whyte after his crushing knockout defeat to Fury in April.

The Body Snatcher has been cited many times over the past year as a potential opponent for Joyce, especially after being called out by his British rival before finally turning to Parker this month.

Dillian Whyte is still reeling from knockout defeat to Tyson Fury at Wembley in April

Should he then miss a mandatory shot at Usyk and Fury strike a deal with Joshua, Whyte could be Joyce’s best alternative at the moment, given his high profile and recent flaw.

He was brutally beaten by Fury at Wembley, meaning Joyce would cherish his chances to come out on top and further cement his place in the higher echelons of the heavyweight division.

But despite his impressive win over Parker, Whyte insists he is confident he will break the Olympic silver medalist’s resolve.

“Joe Joyce is a good fighter, a strong guy, he takes a lot of punches,” he said air sports on Monday.

“Some of these guys have great chins and one night it comes and boom just like that (they get caught) and I believe I have the power to knock out anyone on this planet. I just have to deal these blows, Joe Joyce is the same.

Whyte has been cited many times over the past year as a potential opponent for Joyce

After his defeat to Fury, now could be the perfect time for Joyce to target the Body Snatcher

Anthony Joshua

While talks are thought to be moving at a good pace, Joshua is by no means assured of a chance at Fury in December – while the Gypsy King is adamant that he has already missed the deadline to sign for it.

Promoter Frank Warren remains optimistic that the Battle of Britain will be made despite Fury’s claim, but if it falls by the wayside Joshua vs Joyce will be the next best domestic heavyweight fight to be made – as Fury Manuel Charr already has his lock on December 3 has promised in case he needs a new opponent.

There is certainly an intriguing enough backstory to sell a clash between Joshua and Joyce, two former sparring partners and amateur opponents who recently became embroiled in a fiery war of words on Twitter.

Anthony Joshua would be another option if his proposed fight with Tyson Fury collapses

Fury Claims AJ Missed Deadline To Take Him For The WBC Title On December 3rd

AJ defeated his domestic foe when they collided as amateurs, stopping him in one round in 2011.

And when asked on Twitter in March about possible fight options, the former unified champion insisted he inflict a similar punishment on Joyce in the professional ranks.

He wrote: ‘Lol ok…I’ve shared this ring with most of the people you see in the heavyweight division today! I boxed Otto Wallin twice as youngsters and I boxed Joe and stopped him in 1 round. I would do the same today! Nothing has changed.’

If so, Joyce could set up a clash with his former sparring partner next time

Joyce replied, ‘@anthonyjoshua you collapsed, where are all your belts? Do all those sponsorships and endorsements help? You are a glass cannon, stop it, you got everything. #easymode’.

Joshua then hit back: “It took you 5 days to think about this…”

As old sparring buddies became enemies, Joshua vs Joyce would be a fascinating banter to make next time if the former’s plans with Fury collapse, and while no title would be on the line, it would make financial sense for the Juggernaut considering the money it would generate.