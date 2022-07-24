Who is Zidane Iqbal, the Manchester United starlet grabbing the headlines

Zidane Iqbal is making headlines for all the right reasons after excelling on Manchester United’s pre-season tour this summer.

However, there is still so much to learn about the 19-year-old starlet who has already won the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

The teenage midfielder made his acquaintance with United fans last season when he made his Champions League professional debut in December in a 1-1 draw against Young Boys. However, little came of his cameo.

Zidane Iqbal shone for Manchester United on their pre-season tour this summer

Nevertheless, United made the decision to give Iqbal a new long-term deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025. A decision that is now considered music to United fans’ ears after seeing him on tour this summer.

The 19-year-old didn’t look out of place as he took on the likes of Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita in Man United’s 4-0 win over Liverpool.

Iqbal also showed his impressive skills in the second half of the Red Devils’ match against Melbourne Victory in Australia. A certain move just before the hour even went viral.

He is also internationally recognized, playing for the Iraqi national team in World Cup qualifiers against Iran and Lebanon from the bench.

As a result, Sportsmail has collected all the necessary details about the player and dug up the quirky bits of information you’ve all been dying to know about.

Where is Iqbal hiding?

Iqbal may be considered Manchester United’s shiny new toy, but the 19-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2012 at the age of nine.

As a result, he plied his trade in the academy set-up before making his first-team debut last season in United’s 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League.

Iqbal – who got the nod alongside Robbie Savage’s son, Charlie – flew under the radar for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season, but came on the scene this summer after excelling on United’s pre-season tour.

Iqbal made his first-team debut for Ralf Rangnick last season in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Young Boys in the Champions League (above)

What makes Iqbal so special and is it worth the hype?

Many young players get agitated after a few good performances and eventually fall off the radar. So those cynics have been asking what makes Iqbal special?

It is a reasonable question to ask and one that I will answer as best I can. Iqbal is a box-to-box midfielder who knows how to connect with the strikers and bring his fellow midfielders into play.

Iqbal likes to operate in an advanced position – delivering balls into the wide areas for the wingers to run on. He also uses his impressive skills to beat players in the middle of the park before shooting forward.

Iqbal is known (well, as you can be at age 18) as a natural risk taker. With his flair, he has unlocked some of the best defenses in the world. A trait you either have or you don’t!

However, what makes Iqbal so special is his decision-making and composure in tight spaces. He has the ability to move forward and attack, but he also knows when to hold the ball and build up the game.

That said, Iqbal must learn to ‘pop up’ every game after fading into the background during Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in the 66th minute, but had little impact on the game.

Iqbal is a box-to-box midfielder who knows how to connect with the strikers and bring those of his fellow midfielders into play. He also has extensive abilities that make him dangerous

Iqbal’s favorite position and who is at risk next year

So, where can we expect to see Iqbal play next season? And who could he kick out of Manchester United’s current squad? Well, Iqbal’s preferred position is number 10, but he is versatile and open to change.

Iqbal told United during the Red Devils’ pre-season tour: “I don’t mind playing in a double pivot, as a number 10 or on the wing wherever the manager asks me to play.

“When I was younger I played as No. 10, but over time you adjust your game a bit more. But whether it’s the wing or wherever, I don’t care as long as I’m on the field.’

Fans have already hinted that Fred and Scott McTominay could be at risk next season, as they believe the partnership between Iqbal and Savage will benefit Manchester United.

Is it true that Iqbal is like a mini Frenkie de Jong?

Erik ten Hag is struggling to make real progress when it comes to securing Frenkie de Jong’s services this summer. But fear not for United fans, as Iqbal resembles the Barcelona midfielder in more ways than one.

Iqbal slides – just like De Jong – across the field and makes running with the ball as light work. He also has an unparalleled sense of spatial awareness. Iqbal knows exactly how to pick up the ball and which way to go to avoid pressure.

Iqbal is also considered the complete midfielder as he not only has an impressive passing range but also has the ability to place the ball in the back of the net.

Iqbal has been described as a younger version of United’s primary target Frenkie de Jong

What has been said about him?

Iqbal’s longtime coach Stewart Hamer said: Manchester Evening News: ‘He had a great attitude, was always willing to learn and played with a big smile on his face. He was very happy to do what we challenged him to do.

‘Everyone did their part as a goalkeeper, for example, and he did his part in the net just like everyone else.’

Hamer continues: ‘We had quite a bit of success if you can call that at the time, and Zidane was central there.

“There were times when we played six-on-one leagues and he would actually tear it up.

“We would take him off and replace him because it wasn’t fair to the other side. Or sometimes we put him in the goal so he didn’t cause the danger.’

United fans have also used social media to praise the youngster. One supporter tweeted: ‘My word is Zidane Iqbal’, while another substantiated the statement, posting: ‘So satisfying to watch Zidane Iqbal play.’

While people like @DeepRedDevil2 added: ‘Zidane Iqbal, what a fantastic footballer he is. One for the future!’.

“How can Zidane and Savage be a better double linchpin than Scott and Fred?” asked @samono21, referring to Iqbal’s performance and attacking youth star Charlie Savage, son of former pro Robbie.

@Regi1700 rounded up calls for more first-team action for Iqbal, writing: “Zidane Iqbal is playing his way into Ten Hag’s first-team plans. Silky smooth baller.’

How did Iqbal become a star off the field?

Iqbal has caused a stir on and off the pitch by playing an influential role in the Professional Footballers’ Association Asian Inclusion Mentoring Scheme (Aims).

The 18-year-old prides himself on being a ‘good role model’ for the next generation and says he is eager to support Asian youth as they try to find their way in the sport.

Iqbal previously said: ‘Of course I want to be a good role model. I see a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you’re a role model’ and I try to incorporate that into everything I do, I really do.”

Iqbal is also a humble character. This can be evidenced by the time Iqbal attended an Aims event last summer. He was bombarded by young fans who desperately wanted their picture taken with him.

Iqbal has caused a furore both on and off the field. He is known for taking the time to talk to fans and support younger players. He also plays a part in ‘Aims’

He stopped and greeted each fan – posing for snaps along the way. Riz Rehman, the player inclusion executive of the PFA, was very impressed with his behavior and even commented on it after the event.

He said, ‘I think that shows how humble he is, it says everything about him. Zidane never talks about herself. He always thinks of others.’

Iqbal is also known for taking the time to respond to young fans asking for advice via social media. He is also known for occasionally playing FIFA matches with his supporters.

But what are the pitfalls of Iqbal? There must be something!

I certainly wouldn’t say it’s a downfall, but it’s important to remember that Iqbal is only 19 years old. It will take some time for him to develop into the footballer we all believe he can be.

He is also considered a free spirit on the pitch and while flare can be exciting to watch, it is important to have stability in midfield. It therefore remains to be seen how Iqbal will fare in the Premier League.

In addition, Iqbal must work on the defensive side of his game to establish himself as the complete midfielder Manchester United so desperately crave.