Who is the Queen’s loyal aide Angela Kelly?

The Queen’s stylist, hairdresser and assistant Angela Kelly – the daughter of a dock worker from Liverpool – has been allowed to live in her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch’s death.

Angela Kelly, 64, was a trusted confidante and took on a lady-in-waiting style to the Queen as she worked her way up from Assistant Dresser to become an indispensable part of the household.

Queen Elizabeth ensured that her loyal friend was allowed to remain in her grace-and-favour home after her death.

Staff will typically only have one month’s notice before being transferred to another royal household or told to seek alternative employment after the death of a king or queen.

But now it appears the Queen had given her authority for Mrs Kelly to stay near Windsor Castle after her death.

Angela Kelly, the Queen’s close confidante, is allowed to stay in her grace-and-favour home in Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Pictured when she received her RVO in 2012

So favored was she by the late monarch that Ms Kelly was also given extraordinary permission to secure a three-book deal. Two of these memoirs have been published and another is about to be published.

An insider said: ‘The Queen was very aware that she was close to Angela and wanted to look after her people.’

Ms Kelly, who is said to be spending some time in America now the Queen is dead, was initially hired for her fashion expertise. But she quickly developed a close bond with the monarch.

With the Queen’s mobility failing, Palace sources say Ms Kelly could often be found sitting with the Queen, making her laugh and filling in for Her Majesty in recent TV soap plot twists.

Lately, as the Queen’s number of public appearances dwindled along with her ability to move comfortably, it was Ms Kelly who sat with the Queen in Windsor.

A source says: ‘The Prince of Wales came in one day to see his mum and was surprised that Angela had her own rooms there where she would watch the TV quite loudly.’

As time went on, Ms. Kelly took on more of a waiting role, sources said. She would fetch and carry and even advise.

The influence of the down-to-earth Liverpudlian could even be seen in some of the Queen’s public appearances – far beyond what the monarch chose to wear.

It was Mrs Kelly who encouraged the Queen to visit Coronation Street in Manchester when the ITV studio marked its 60th anniversary last July.

And what did the queen choose to wear? An Angela Kelly outfit in a bold teal with a matching hat.

The anecdote was revealed in Ms Kelly’s second memoir, The Other Side Of The Coin.

The tour went ahead with Mrs Kelly recalling: ‘She doesn’t watch Coronation Street but I filled her in.’ She adds: ‘I was thrilled that the Queen chose my outfit and hat to wear to the event.’

With the Queen’s mobility failing, Palace sources say Ms Kelly could often be found sitting with the Queen, making her laugh and filling in for Her Majesty in recent TV soap plot twists. From left to right are Caroline Rush, the Queen, Anna Wintour and Angela Kelly in 2018

When she was chosen to accompany the Queen on the day, Mrs Kelly recalled: ‘I was so dizzy you’d think I was walking on hot sand.’

The book also tells how, during lockdown, Mrs Kelly and a team of staff formed HMS Bubble – a Covid-free ring around the Queen designed to keep her safe while continuing to look after her comfort.

While the courtiers sacrificed time with their families to avoid catching the virus and passing it on to the Queen, there was also fun to be had during the lockdown.

Ms Kelly, who started working at the royal household in 1994, reveals staff took part in the ‘Bubble Olympics’, a series of activities including a rounders tournament, sprint relay and a water balloon game.

To the amazement of staff, Mrs Kelly said the Queen herself turned up one day. After looking out of sight, she came from behind the bushes to award trophies to the winners.

Ms Kelly also shared her insight into the difficult period when the Queen returned to Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s funeral.

‘I helped her off with her coat and hat and nothing was said. The Queen then went to her sitting room, closed the door behind her, and she was alone with her own thoughts,’ writes Kelly of the moments after the funeral in an excerpt published by Hello! magazine.

Writing on the day the Duke of Edinburgh died, Kelly said the atmosphere among staff staying at Windsor was “somber” and that only a few members of staff were told the news after members of the royal family was told first.

Ms Kelly also shared her insight into the difficult period when the Queen returned to Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s funeral

On the day of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor, staff were allowed to stand outside the door of Augusta Tower, opposite St George’s Hall.

“The Queen’s dressers, pages, cooks, maids, footmen and castle guards all stood at attention as the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin was carefully placed in the Land Rover he had specially designed for the day,” recalls Angela.

She added that the staff were visibly grief-stricken and that there must have been thoughts on the Queen’s mind as she said goodbye to her husband of 73 years.

Ms Kelly also added that fellow staff felt the pain of the butler walking behind the Duke’s coffin during the funeral procession because it was “hard to see our own friends say goodbye to their great boss.”

When the queen’s health failed, her loyal servant remained by her side.

In lockdown she opened ‘Kelly’s Salon’ – making herself indispensable as the Queen’s hairdresser as well as her dresser and assistant.

The reward for such loyalty will now be the promise of a comfortable retirement.