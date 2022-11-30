Who is the new US Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries?

Democrats in the House of Representatives, one of the two branches of the US Congress, have chosen New York’s Hakeem Jeffries to lead their caucus.

His nomination, after a unanimous vote on Wednesday, was historic. Never before has a black politician been appointed party leader in the US Congress.

Jeffries will lead a Democratic party that will lose its majority in the House of Representatives for the first time since 2018. In a post-vote speech on Wednesday, Jeffries said the party would reach across the aisle to work with Republicans.

But he added that Democrats would “act against extremism when necessary.”

So who is Jeffries and what does his ascension mean for the future of the Democratic Party? Let’s see who he succeeds and what role he has played in Congress so far.

Passing a ‘speaker for all ages’

Jeffries will replace California Representative and current Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi as head of the Democratic caucus. She was the first woman in U.S. history to hold the role.

Pelosi — representing California’s 12th district in the San Francisco Bay Area — has been the leader of the House Democrats for nearly 20 years. During her tenure, she has become one of the most powerful political figures in the country and has developed a reputation as an able leader, able to hold her caucus together during important votes.

Pelosi announced that she would step down as party leader on November 17, along with two other top House Democrats, Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina. All three are in their eighties.

Their departure ushers in a younger generation of Democratic leadership, including 52-year-old Jeffries. He will be joined by 59-year-old Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark and 43-year-old California Representative Pete Aguilar as the caucus whip and chair, respectively.

Jeffries thanked Pelosi in his speech on Wednesday, calling her an “extraordinary Speaker through the ages who has meant so much to so many in such a significant period of time.”

“Our caucus is better. Our country is better. The world is a better place because of speaker Nancy Pelosi’s incredible leadership,” he said.

Presenting a united front

Jeffries is a self-proclaimed progressive. In a letter Jeffries asked his colleagues to support his bid for House Leader and emphasized his commitment to issues such as racial justice, gun violence and reproductive rights.

Andy Eichar, director of communications for Jeffries’ office, told Al Jazeera via email that Jeffries has worked across the board to defend criminal justice reform and that he would protect the health care system from “right-wing attacks.”

However, Jeffries has taken a more conservative stance in the debate over the future of the Democratic Party and is expected to use his stance to confront challenges from the party’s more progressive left.

For example, in an interview with The Atlantic, Jeffries said he would never “bend the knee to far-left democratic socialism.” He was also an outspoken supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she ran against Senator Bernie Sanders, a self-described Democratic socialist, in the 2016 Democratic primary.

Jeffries pushed for a united front on Wednesday, acknowledging talks in his party could get “noisy”.

But, he said, “as we’ve shown time and time again, song after song after song, we always come together in the end.”

Support for Israel

In his new role, Jeffries is also expected to bring continuity to areas such as the US relationship with Israel.

In a pronunciation For example, Jeffries, who was released in February, opposed a report by human rights group Amnesty International accusing Israel of committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.

The statement called the allegations in the report “demonstrably false, dangerous and designed to isolate Israel in one of the most difficult neighborhoods in the world.”

According to the group Open secrets, which tracks campaign contributions, Jeffries also counted pro-Israel advocacy groups such as AIPAC among his top supporters. AIPAC has also supported dozens of Republican candidates seeking to reverse or discredit the results of the 2020 election.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Iman Abid, an advocacy group for the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, said Jeffries “has repeatedly shown his support for the Israeli apartheid regime” and called on American voters to pressure lawmakers like Jeffries to to stop enabling the “oppression of the Palestinian people”.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections

Jeffries also faces the challenge of rallying the Democrats to regain their majority in the House of Representatives by 2024.

Democrats gained control of the White House and majorities in both branches of the US Congress in 2020. But Republicans won a majority of seats in the House in the recent midterm elections, and new members will be sworn in on January 3.

The Democrats, however, managed to retain a narrow majority in the Senate. In his November letter, Jeffries called winning back the majority in the House “our top nongovernmental priority.”

Jeffries is up against Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy, a representative from California who has positioned himself as a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. McCarthy will become Speaker of the House of Representatives when the new House with a Republican majority meets in January.

Although he will take the reins of a minority party, Jeffries struck a confident tone at a press conference on Wednesday, vowing to “get things done”.

“We’re going to fight hard,” said Jeffries. “Every day we have the honor of serving and delivering in Congress.”