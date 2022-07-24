Can you spy on the Hollywood legend behind the prosthetics and heavy makeup on the set of a new war movie?

Gray-haired and leaning on a walking stick, the actor plays a character based on the true story of D-Day veteran Bernard Jordan, who snuck out of his care home in East Sussex in 2014 and went to Normandy to pay tribute to comrades who died 70 years of age. had died earlier.

The £12 million film is called The Last Rifleman – although its biggest star may be better known for the Walther PPK gun – and is due out next year.

D-Day veteran Bernard Jordan returns home to his Hove care home after slipping away to attend Normandy D-Day celebrations without telling anyone

In a plot worthy of the best secret agents, Mr. Jordan—a former Royal Navy lieutenant who braved the Atlantic and Arctic convoys—told care home staff that he was “going to the shops,” but instead walked to Brighton train station, got on a train to Portsmouth and bought a one way ferry to Caen. He later said: ‘In the months leading up to the anniversary, I tried to get an official trip to Normandy, but I didn’t have the necessary passes. Then, the day before D-Day, I saw all the TV coverage and thought, “I have to be a part of it.” I was naughty and secretive.’

The film will be shot in County Antrim in Northern Ireland, which is convenient for the protagonist who grew up not far away. Mr Jordan was made an honorary member of the Veterans Association UK after his trip to Normandy. He died a year after his adventure, aged 90.

It is Pierce Brosnan, who starred in four 007 films as James Bond between 1995 and 2002. The 69-year-old grew up in County Meath, a two-hour drive from where The Last Rifleman is filmed.