Who is the handsome model, 23, who has been getting intimate with Madonna, 64?

They kissed on the cover of Paper magazine, are dotted on each other’s Instagram accounts… and he’s even younger than her oldest daughter Lourdes!

And just four months after Madonna, 64, broke up with her latest toyboy aficionado Ahlamalik Williams, 28, MailOnline takes a look at who the pop superstar has now become intimate with.

Model Andrew Darnell, 41, under 23, has been signed to juggernaut agency IMG, which has a star-studded roster including Kate Moss, Ashley Graham and Bella Hadid.

A man of many talents, the Long Island, New York-based skating fanatic recently used his acting skills as recurring character Sylvester in HBO’s teen comedy Betty, which ran for two seasons between 2020 and 2021.

His account on the photo-sharing platform is full of snaps of himself having fun with friends, which can be seen counting dollar bills and doing what looked like donuts in cars at night.

A video shows Andrew wearing a cardboard box over his head as he performs a skateboarding trick, before slurping a can of booze through his cut-out mouth and spilling the liquid all over his orange sweatshirt.

Earlier this month, Madonna put on a feisty display when she appeared on four magazine covers where she kissed Andrew before licking his nipple.

She seemed to have a blast during Ricardo Gomes’ party-inspired Brooklyn photoshoot for the publication, where she wore an array of provocative outfits.

On another cover, she saw Andrew licking his nipple as she stared into the camera, while someone else held her hair out of her face.

The publication shared a video from the photo shoot, titled “Madonna Is the Wildest Party Favor,” in which she continues her sexually oriented antics with the hunk.

He also attended the 10th birthday celebrations of her twin daughters Estere and Stelle on Sunday, where they toasted a drink for her Instagram Story.

In addition, she is the mother of adopted children David Banda and Mercy James, both 16, while sharing son Rocco, 22, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and daughter Lourdes, 25, with ex-partner Carlos.

The self-proclaimed jack of all trades, who would have been just sixteen years old when Madonna famously hit the stage at the 2015 BRITs, sat down with IMG Models for their TRUTHSPEAKER YouTube series last year to discuss his life thus far.

After introducing himself, he explained how he got into his favorite sport as a child.

Andrew told the camera, “You’re not going to believe this, I started skating when I was in South North Carolina.

“I saw this mystical man, I’m not kidding, skate past me, he had… it looked like Bob Marley on a skateboard.

“I’m a little kid, so this is like, like, I’m over the moon right now, you know I mean? My eyes are twinkling, I’m stuck, I’m frozen

“He skates past, pops the ollie, I’m like, ‘Whoa!’ Then he just disappears. Thanks to you… that mystery man. If you’re there, hit me up.

“I don’t know where the hell I would be right now or who I would be honestly if I hadn’t skated.

‘As if skating changed me into the man I am today, I networked through skateboarding. I’ve found other ways of what I want to do with my life by skateboarding, you know what I mean?

“The only reason I’m standing here before all of you today is because of my friends and people who motivate me and because of that little piece of wood with wheels on it.”

Fresh off Betty’s filming, he revealed: “When I was first put on HBO it was great I don’t know… starstruck I guess the word for it is like, they really changed my life .

“Acting and seeing what goes on behind the scenes, how things are produced and made… this is something I want to be a part of, you know what I mean?

“This is something I want to be a part of, this is something I want to put my energy into.

“I want to go back to my school, I just want to tell the kids to follow your dreams and I want, if I have the power to show them that they have other options than stressed and rotten, like, act true makes you happy

‘If you put in the time and energy, it pays off. That’s why there aren’t many people who do their own thing, because there are many people who didn’t do what they wanted to do.

“I just want to be that person and say, ‘Yeah, you can, just have fun, enjoy’, that’s my message out there, that’s it… that’s all I’ve got.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Madonna and Andrew for comment.

Madonna broke up with her much younger boyfriend Ahlamalik in April.

The Hung Up singer was in a relationship with her backing dancer for nearly four years after first meeting in 2015, before the couple went their separate ways.

Referring to the split via her Instagram page, Madonna shared a not-so-cryptic quote that read: “Karma said, when someone in your life isn’t right for you… god will continuously use them to hurt you until.” you become strong enough to let them go.’

However, it was not the 35-year age gap between Madge and the dancer that was reported to have caused problems, as the former couple are said to have grown apart during the lockdown.

“Madonna has plunged into a busy social life and has seen her friends and family after the breakup,” a source said. The sun at the time.

“She has a busy schedule, working on her upcoming biopic, new music and taking care of her family.”

“Ahlamalik has been around for a while now and then. There is a lot of love, but for now they have decided to split up,” the source said. DailyMail.com has reached out to the singer’s representatives for comment.

Before Ahlamalik, Madonna had daring dancer Brahim Zaibat, 35, until 2013, and in 2014 she briefly romanced personal trainer Timor Steffens, 34.

In 2008, the Grammy winner had to pay her ex-husband Guy $92 million to settle their divorce after eight years.