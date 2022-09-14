Who is Sophie Densham? Queen Consort Camilla’s right hand woman

The Queen Consort was joined by her right-hand man today as she arrived at the funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace today.

Camilla was driven through the streets of London as she traveled to the palace, accompanied by her private secretary Sophie Densham.

The assistant is considered a safe pair of hands and an important player in the close-knit group of assistants who will likely continue to support the new king and queen consort.

Ms Densham has been with Camilla for over ten years.

Ms Densham began her career as a secretary with the Memorial Gates Trust, a charity to commemorate the people of the Indian subcontinent, Africa and the Caribbean who served in the two world wars.

The Memorial Gates themselves were unveiled in 2002 by Her Majesty the Queen.

She then joined the royal household, moving to the cabinet of the then Duchess of Cornwall in 2008. In 2021, she was appointed her private secretary.

Like her colleagues in the current royal family, Densham attended the proclamation ceremony earlier this week, which saw her employer become queen consort.

She joined the Queen Consort before Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to be laid in state for her funeral on Monday.

Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – followed the coffin on foot during its 38-minute journey for thousands of mourners along the streets of central London.

The occasion is heavily of historical significance and also saw brothers Prince William and Prince Harry put aside their ongoing feud to support their father by marching behind the coffin with him.

The Earl of Snowdon followed with the Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, Princess Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Gloucester.

Her Majesty’s coffin will be laid out in Westminster Hall under the old hammer-beam roof.

Her father, King George VI, was laid out in state in the nearly 1,000-year-old building in 1952, and in 2002 the public was able to pass the coffin of her mother, the Queen Mother.

Her Majesty’s closed chest will be placed on a catafalque – a raised platform, covered with the Royal Standard with the orb and scepter on it.

Members of the royal family, including King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, will follow the Queen’s coffin on foot today as it moves through London.

Sophie, the Queen Consort and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will follow the procession in a car that passes thousands of mourners who came to pay their respects.

King Charles III waves to the crowd as he is driven along The Mall to Buckingham Palace this morning

Queen Consort Camilla is seen this afternoon at Buckingham Palace ahead of the Queen’s procession

Princess Eugenie leaves Clarence House on her way to Buckingham Palace for today’s procession to Westminster Hall

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Buckingham Palace this afternoon

A general view along The Mall in London today as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession

This is the last time the Queen’s body will be moved for her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

After the ceremony, it is taken to her final resting place, her beloved Windsor Castle.

More than a million people are expected to queue for up to 35 hours in central London to walk past her coffin – but experts think only 400,000 people will get in, meaning 600,000 people will be disappointed.

Well-wishers will begin to walk past the coffin to mark the beginning of four and a half days when the queen is in state.

The dismounted detachment of the Life Guard of the Household Cavalry and the dismounted detachment of the Blues and Royals are seen entering the gates of Buckingham Palace this afternoon for the procession for Queen Elizabeth II this afternoon

The Household Cavalry heads down the Mall today for the procession carrying the Queen’s coffin to Westminster

Members of the Coldstream Guards leave Wellington Barracks in London today for the ceremonial procession

Today we see the assembled detachment of the Life Guard of the Household Cavalry enter the gates of Buckingham Palace

Under the catafalque, a 24-hour vigil is held by officers of the Household Division, the King’s Body Guards of the Honorable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms, the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers and the King’s Body Guard the Yeomen of the Guard.

It will remain open 24 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. Monday. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to take to the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

The queue is expected to be five miles long and can take up to 30 hours to reach the front.