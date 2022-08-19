Who is Sanna Marin? How Finland’s PM is not your average stuffy politian!

Sanna Marin has broken through several barriers since she became Prime Minister of Finland in 2019, when she was only 34 years old.

At that time, the daughter of a female same-sex couple became the youngest world leader and the third female prime minister of the Scandinavian country.

But while Finnish polls for Marin’s coalition government remain steadily positive, some people have raised questions about the mother’s “partying” lifestyle.

Marin shot ready to party at the Flow festival in Helsinki with photographer and influencer Janita Autio – who was featured in the party video – on the latter’s Instagram account

Marin is often spotted with her husband Markus Räikkönen

Marin has come under fire after a video of herself partying with about 20 other revelers surfaced, with some MPs even urging her to take a drug test

After a video surfaced of Marin sharing daughter Emma Amalia Marin with husband Markus Räikkönen dancing with some famous friends to music blaring in the background, the prime minister was criticized for her antics.

The group of revelers included Finnish singer Alma and her sister Anna, rapper Petri Nygard, TV host Tinni Wikstrom, photographer and influencer Janita Autio, radio host Karoliina Tuominen, as well as MPs from her own Social Democratic party.

The video comes just eight months after Marin had to apologize for going out after coming into contact with a Covid-19 case.

Pictured in Helsinki with her friends last December, she did not have her official phone with her, where she received the notification that she had to isolate.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36, was seen Saturday night out at the Butchers nightclub with friends – so much so that she didn’t leave until 4am

In 2020, she became the subject of controversy and was accused by her critics of posing “topless” after appearing on the cover of Finnish fashion magazine Trendi wearing a topless black blazer.

The politician’s outfit choice was labeled “inappropriate” by some social media users after a photo of her wearing the plunging neckline jacket and no blouse underneath was shared on the magazine. Instagram account.

One suggested the outfit “crumbled” her credibility, while another said, “Yeah, a real role model. It would have been better in the darkest clouds. It’s ridiculous that a woman’s breasts appear in half without a blouse. Someone with taste and sense of style.’

But Marin’s outraged fans were quick to show their support and rally behind her, launching the hashtag #imwithsanna and sharing photos of herself posed in similar ensembles to the Prime Minister’s.

Bild described her as “laid-back, modern and confident,” but added that she “can party too.”

In 2015, Ms Marin told Menaiset’s website that as a child she felt “invisible” because she was unable to talk openly about her unconventional family.

Marin married Markus in August 2020 and posted a photo on Instagram of the couple on their wedding day

Former Transport Minister and MP Sanna Marin is the country’s third female head of government

“The silence was the hardest,” she said. ‘Invisibility caused a feeling of incompetence. We were not recognized as a real family or equal to others. But I wasn’t bullied much. Even when I was little, I was very outspoken and stubborn. I wouldn’t have taken it easy.’

She also admitted that she never expected to get into politics, telling the publication, “When I was in high school, I felt like the people who make politics are very different and from a different background than I am. At the time I thought it was not possible to participate myself.’

Ms Marin, who spent her teenage years working in a bakery, added that her mother has always been a great support and made her believe she could do anything she wanted.

While Marin has criticized the person who leaked the video, she is known for sharing some snippets of her personal life with the public on her Instagram account — including outings with Markus and lavish events where she shows off her glamorous side. .

Earlier this summer, Marin donned a sequined dress and teamed up with photographer and influencer Janita Autio to let their hair down at the Flow Festival in Helsinki, where she reportedly took the stage.

She also knows how to rock a ball gown and is often pictured on the red carpet at events with Markus.

Just two months ago, Marin led the Pride parade in Helsinki – a cause that was important to her after being raised by two mothers.

The mother of one wore a white dress with pink Aztec-style embroidery as she waved rainbow flags and walked the streets of Helsinki.

While she sure knows how to party, Marin used her Instagram account to lead by example during the Covid pandemic, posting photos of herself meeting friends outside while socially distancing.

She also posts about honest aspects of motherhood and shares a photo of her breastfeeding Emma when she was a baby.

When she’s not working or going out with friends, Marin has maternal duties to perform with her daughter Emma

The mother-of-one uses her Instagram account to post photos showing an honest account of motherhood, including feeding time

Ms. Marin was born in Helsinki and lived in Espoo and Pirkkala, before moving to Tampere, where she was the first in her family to go to university. Pictured during a holiday to Italy in July 2017

In May of this year, Marin visited Kiev, where she met Volodymyr Zelenskyy while Ukraine was under attack by Russia.

She posted a photo of herself next to the Ukrainian president on Instagram, writing: “Finland and the wider international community condemn Russia’s offensive war against Ukraine, which is blatantly in violation of the UN Constitution, international law and commonly agreed basic principles.” of European security.

“We must increase aid to Ukraine while continuing to extend sanctions against Russia.”

Marin rose to the top job after being elected as the new leader of Finland’s centre-left Social Democratic Party.

Helsinki-born Marin, who previously took on the role of transport minister, narrowly defeated rival Antti Lindtman to take over from incumbent Antti Rinne.

The mother of one was first elected to the Tampere City Council in 2012 and became its chairman in 2013 – a role she held until 2017, when she was re-elected.

In 2014, she was elected Second Vice-Chairman of the Social Democratic Party and in 2015 she was voted into the Finnish Parliament from Pirkanmaa constituency.

During her rise to politics, she charted her pregnancy journey on her Instagram page, sharing selfies of her baby bump and even a candid breastfeeding photo.

She has also shared poolside photos from a romantic vacation to Italy in July 2017, during which she and Markus traveled to Portofino, Rome, Sardinia and Veneto, and snaps from Pride events, where she showed her support for same-sex unions.

After the video of Marin’s latest party antics surfaced, a Center Party MP, Marin’s coalition partner, took to Twitter and urged the mother of one to take a drug test.

Marin, 36, responded to the request in a press conference on Thursday morning, explaining that her night out had taken place in two bars before the group of about 20 friends went to someone’s apartment.

She also agreed to take a test because she “had nothing to hide.”

She told reporters, “I haven’t taken any drugs, so taking a drug test isn’t a problem, but I also think it’s very special that something like this is necessary.”