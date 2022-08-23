Who is Natalia Vovk, the Ukrainian ‘spy’ accused of killing Darya Dugina?

It’s a name plucked from obscurity and stuck on front pages around the world: Natalia Vovk, the woman Russia says blew up “Putin’s Rasputin” daughter.

The FSB claims she is a veteran of Mariupol’s Azov battalion who turned spy and tracked down Darya Dugina for weeks before placing 800 grams of explosives under the driver’s seat of her car on Aug. left Moscow.

But Kiev has denied any link to the assassination, the Azov battalion says it does not know that Vovk served with them, and evidence emerging from social media accounts paints a picture that conflicts with Moscow’s account. .

So, who is Natalia Vovk For real? Here’s what we know about her…

Natalia Vovk has been named by the FSB as the woman responsible for blowing up the daughter of one of Putin’s advisers, who was also a prominent Russian ideologue.

The FSB says Natalia was born in the town of Mariupol, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, in 1976 – when it was still part of the Soviet Union.

Pro-Kremlin Telegram accounts have also shared what they believe is a new last name she later adopted: Shaban.

And it seems there is at least some truth in that information.

A now-deleted profile on VKontakte – the Russian equivalent of Facebook – shows a profile of a Natalia Shaban (Vovk) who lived in Mariupol.

Her account was last active in 2016 and had several dozen followers.

The FSB also alleges that Natalia took her daughter – Sofia – to Russia when she spied on Dugin for the murder.

And pro-Russian social media accounts share a name they believe belongs to Natalia’s son: Danil Shaban.

Vkontakte data of the same deleted profile discovered by research site Proekt also seems to confirm that information.

Indeed, Natalia appears to have two children – a boy and a girl – and separate Facebook, VKontakte and TikTok profiles appear under the name Danil Shaban who says he was born in the year 2000 in Mariupol.

But after that, the statements of Russian and Ukrainian sources diverge.

Russia claims this is Natalia’s military ID, which they say identifies her as a member of Mariupol’s Azov battalion – though Kiev disputed this

Russian account

The FSB says Natalia crossed the border into Ukraine on July 23 in a Mini Cooper with license plates issued by the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic – the occupied region of Ukraine that now controls Mariupol.

Spies have published CCTV footage that they say shows her at the border crossing point as guards inspect the vehicle.

They say that then she changed the license plates for Kazakhstan’s and went to Moscow, where she rented an apartment in the same building as Dugina.

She is also said to have changed her hair color from blonde to brunette to avoid detection, seen in more CCTV released by the FSB that they say was taken in the stairwell of her apartment building.

Natalia is accused of tracking Dugina for weeks before planting a bomb under her car while attending a traditional poetry festival with father Alexander on Saturday at the Zakharovo estate near Moscow.

The FSB says Natalia entered Russia in July in a Mini Cooper with license plates issued by the occupied Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine

According to Russian intelligence, Natalia used the Mini to track target Darya Dugina for weeks before planting the bomb that killed her

After the bomb was placed, the FSB said Natalia changed the car’s license plate again – this time for Ukrainian ones – and drove to Estonia, where she entered the EU.

Pro-Kremlin Telegram channels say she has since moved west and was last seen checking into a hotel in Austria with two women and a child.

They also claim to have discovered an advertisement on Ukrainian social media in which she tried to sell the Mini Cooper she was driving.

Russia’s main news channel RIA Novosti claims to have interviewed Natalia’s father who told them she served in the Ukrainian armed forces.

He said she retired for “health reasons” and had not taken part in counter-terror operations in the Donbas – the name Ukraine gave to the smoldering conflict in the eastern regions after Russia’s first invasion in 2014.

Natalia left Ukraine “some time ago” as a refugee, he said, adding that he had no idea she had gone to Russia.

She called home a few days ago, he added, and told him she was in Lithuania.

The FSB also published a photo of what they believe to be Natalia’s ID issued by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which they believe proves she was part of Azov.

Ukraine’s account

Kiev has not denied Natalia’s existence, but has strongly denied having anything to do with Dugina’s death.

And information disseminated throughout Kiev and discovered by various pro-Ukraine sources disputes important parts of the Russian narrative.

A spokesman for the Azov battalion told the Ukrainian media that Natalia had never served with them – because there are no female soldiers in their ranks.

A since-deleted profile on Russian social media seems to suggest Natalia is a real person, but Ukraine disputes most of the FSB’s account – including Kiev’s involvement

The source added that the ID card shown by the FSB is actually for the National Guard and would not be carried by an Azov soldier.

He said pencil marks on the ID show it was invalid because the woman was married and had changed her last name.

The soldier speculated that the invalid ID had been placed in the records of the Ukrainian National Guard in Mariupol – a building Russia now occupies – and had been discovered and manipulated by their troops for propaganda purposes.

internet sleuths also claimed to have found evidence that the photo on the ID had been manipulated.

Pro-Ukraine Telegram accounts also revealed what appears to be a profile showing that Natalia’s first husband — identified as Andrey Vovk — had ties to pro-Russian rebels in Donbas.

Andrey, whose identity appears in a database tracking Ukrainian ‘traitors’, is accused of helping to organize a fake referendum to unlink Ukraine.

All this suggests, but does not prove, that Natalia may have had more sympathy with Russia than with Ukraine.

Ukraine claims Natalia’s ex-husband Andrey was actually a pro-Russian sympathizer who tried to stage a fake referendum in Donbas after Putin’s latest invasion

Proekt also discovered inconsistencies in social media accounts.

According to Danil Shaban’s Vkontakte page, he was born in the year 2000 which would make him 22 years old. And according to the FSB, Sofia Shaban was 12 years old when she came to Russia with her mother two months ago.

Photos of Natalia on social media show her with two children – a boy and a girl – who both bear a striking resemblance to her and to each other, but who appear to be a similar age rather than 10 years apart.

Furthermore, the site claims that the ad for the Mini Cooper was posted the day before the blast and that a video on Danil’s TikTok shows him driving a similar vehicle in Kiev on August 16 – when Natalia was supposed to be in Moscow by car.

The conflicting accounts of Natalia’s true identity are further clouding the waters of an already murky affair, with sources suggesting the bomb was the work of disgruntled Russian elites targeting Putin’s inner circle or an FSB “false flag” operation.

Kiev insists the FSB is behind the entire operation, designed to concoct a pretext to escalate indiscriminate violence against Ukrainian civilians and the government to coincide with the country’s Independence Day.

Darya (left) was killed on August 20 when her car exploded on her way home from a poetry festival – an explosion father Alexander witnessed (right)

Throwing even more fuel on the fire, a hitherto unknown rebel group in Russia has risen to take responsibility for the attack — calling itself the National Republican Army.

The group, which announced itself through Ilya Ponomarev, a former Russian MP turned rebel, claims to be responsible for a number of partisan attacks across Russia against Putin’s rule and his war.

“Our goal is to stop the destruction of Russia and its neighbors, to stop the activities of a handful of Kremlin businessmen who have imbibed our people’s wealth and committed crimes inside and outside the country,” its manifesto said.