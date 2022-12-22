Who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘new flame’ Victoria Lamas? Model, 23, is the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a fun date with model and actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood on Tuesday.

The actor, 48, has built a reputation for never dating anyone over the age of 25, and was seen getting into a car with 23-year-old Victoria during their outing.

His latest sighting comes after speculation that Leo has been romantic supermodel Gigi Hadid27, following his split from Camila Morrone, 25.

Date night? Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a fun date with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood on Tuesday

After their cozy date, Leo and Victoria left The Birds Street Club separately before getting into a car together, where Leo was seen laughing and joking.

While a source close to the star insists the pair are not together, they sent tongues wagging as they both sat together in the front of the vehicle. The source said, “There was a large group dinner that also left together.”

It comes after Leo ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25in August, a source close to Leo claimed The sun.

But who is Victoria Lamas, the model and aspiring actress who is Leo’s reported new flame?

Star: But who is Victoria Lamas, the model and aspiring actress who is Leo’s reported new flame?

Victoria was born on April 24, 1999 – two years after Leo’s iconic 1997 film Titanic came out – and is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and model Shauna Sand.

Lorenzo, 64, is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the 1980s soap opera Falcon Crest, which ran for nine series.

The actor received a Golden Globe Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie for his role as the grandson of Angela Channing (Jane Wyman).

Who is she? Victoria was born on April 24, 1999 – two years after DiCaprio’s iconic 1997 film Titanic came out – and is an aspiring actress and model

Lorenzo is also known for his role as Reno Raines in the hit show Renegade (1992) and landed a role in 1984’s Body Rock.

He also starred in the 1978 film Grease as minor character Tom Chisum, who was the captain of Rydell’s football team.

Meanwhile, Shauna, 51, is an American actress and she was Playboy Magazine’s Playmate of the Month for May 1996.

Family: Victoria is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and former actress and Playboy model Shauna Sand (pictured in 1997)

Actor: Lorenzo is known for his role as Reno Raines in the 1992 hit show Renegade (pictured) and landed a role in 1984’s Body Rock

She is known for her roles in 1998’s Back to Even, 1997’s Black Dawn, and 1998’s Air America.

Shauna’s Instagram biography also says that she is a real estate agent and she often posts racy lingerie and bikini-clad snaps on her social media.

And Victoria seems ready to follow the footsteps of her famous parents as she is an aspiring actor, trying to make a name for herself on screen.

Plans: Victoria (pictured with Lorenzo in 2014) looks ready to follow in her famous parents’ footsteps as she is an aspiring actor, trying to make a name for herself on screen

Victoria has six acting credits to her name, including appearances in 2019’s Talk Later, 2020’s Secret Identity, and the short film Two Niner.

The bombshell is also a model and often takes to her Instagram, where she has 23,600 followers, to share glimpses of her stunning photo shoots.

In addition to her professional shoots, she also flaunts her sensational sense of style on her social media, often sharing a slew of selfies and snaps of her everyday outfits.

Victoria is also floating her clothes on Depop, with a Louis Vuitton Pink Saint Germain handbag among the items on sale, as well as jeans and dresses from £20 ($24).

Victoria’s creative interests are very widespread as she is also passionate about photography and art, even being an artist.

She creates incredible artwork in acrylic and ink, including abstract images of people, and often documents the process of designing her work on Instagram.

Victoria not only focuses on drawing faces, but also creates brightly colored abstract scenes to show off her incredible talent.

Victoria has also brought her artistic talent into her professional life, having earned an honor for her work in the art department for the 2014 movie History of Fear.

Stunner: The bombshell is also a model and often takes to her Instagram, where she has 23,600 followers, to share glimpses of her stunning photo shoots

Model: In addition to her professional shoots, she also flaunts her sensational sense of style on her social media, often sharing a slew of selfies and snaps of her everyday outfits

According to her Instagram biography, she has signed with Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entmt and Natural Models LA to help her pursue her three creative interests.

Little is known about her dating life, but she has now been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio following their cozy outing on Tuesday.

The pair left The Birds Street Club separately before getting into a car together, where Leo was seen laughing and joking.

Screen roles: Victoria has six acting credits to her name, including appearances in 2019’s Talk Later, 2020’s Secret Identity, and the short film Two Niner

While a source close to the star insists the pair are not together, they sent tongues wagging as they both sat together in the front of the vehicle.

The source said, “There was a large group dinner that also left together.”

It comes after Leo was first pictured with Gigi after they were hit with romance claims, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com in September, following Leo’s divorce from Camila Morrone.