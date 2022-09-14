Who is Kim Jong Un’s mystery woman?

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has been pictured in recent months alongside a mysterious new female figure whose identity has puzzled experts and raised suspicions that the tyrant may be bringing more family members to the fore.

The unidentified woman was caught standing close to Kim in several images published by the official media organization of the pariah state KCNA, usually wearing a plain dark suit and holding a handbag.

She also featured prominently in state media coverage of a recent Kim speech announcing that North Korea would never give up nuclear weapons and would be ready to launch nuclear strikes if attacked.

The true identity of the ‘assistant’ remains unknown, but North Korean defectors and… NKNews — a US-based organization dedicated to reporting and investigating the isolationist nation — has suggested she may be Kim Jong-un’s half-sister, born in the 1970s.

North Korean defectors and South Korean Unification Ministry allege dictator named 48-year-old half-sister Kim Sol song, who would probably be involved in his government given the prominent role of his 34-year-old sister Kim Yo-jong as her brother’s de facto deputy and main propagandist.

The unidentified woman (right) was grabbed in several images while standing close to Kim (center) and is usually seen wearing a plain black suit and carrying a large bag believed to hold important items for Kim.

A North Korean defector who claims to have worked as a party secretary in Kim’s government told NKNews that he had seen Kim Sol’s song live several times.

The US-based outlet claimed that the description he gave of her closely matches the mysterious woman depicted in state media footage, but their relationship has not yet been officially confirmed.

If the woman in question is in fact Kim Sol song, she brings a wealth of experience to her role, having served her father – former leader Kim Jong-il – as event director before his death in 2011.

Mr. Madden – who runs the North Korea Leadership Watch website – called it a “critical” position.

“It’s about coordinating the leader’s schedule, his security arrangements, protocol and requirements for press coverage,” he said.

“In a political culture like North Korea’s, it’s quite a critical task, as this person controls which elite North Korean citizens have access to the leader — at least for public events.”

Madden added: “Kim Sol song has never been a public figure in North Korean media and political culture.

“Unlike other political cultures in the world, a North Korean elite does not necessarily need a public profile to establish their power or influence.

“But it would certainly be very fascinating if she transitioned into a public role, and thought about the internal dynamics behind such a movement.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivers a speech at a parliament in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 8, 2022

The North Korean leader is believed to have at least one other half-sister named as Kim Chun Song, also born in the 1970s, but very little is known about her.

However, his younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, has taken on a hugely influential role in the North Korean government and is arguably the country’s most important figure, alongside Kim Jong-un himself.

Yo-jong is one of three children born to former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il and his third known partner, former dancer Ko Yong-hui, making her a full sister to Kim Jong-un.

“She is one of the few people who can talk freely about anything with leader Kim,” said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korea Studies in Seoul.

This photo provided on August 14, 2022 by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, delivers a speech at the national rally against the coronavirus, in Pyongyang

“She must have a much greater capacity than any other North Korean official when it comes to decision-making and policy coordination with the leader,” he said, adding that she is fluent in English and French, having been educated in Switzerland.

Yo-jong is the de facto deputy to the North Korean tyrant and often represents him on the international stage, summons other world leaders and helps build his image.

The powerful sister said in August that South Korea’s president should “shut up” after reiterating his country’s willingness to provide economic aid in exchange for nuclear disarmament.

“It would have been better for his image to keep his mouth shut rather than talk nonsense because he had nothing better to say,” Kim Yo-jong said in a statement from the state news agency KCNA. childish’ to think he could trade economic cooperation for the honor of the North and nuclear weapons.

“No one trades their lot for corn cake,” she added.

South Korea’s unification minister, who is in charge of relations with the North, called Kim’s comments “extremely disrespectful and indecent.”