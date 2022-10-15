Who Is Atom Smasher in ‘Black Adam’?

Black Adam marks the live-action debut of the Justice Society of America, which will see the legendary superhero team do battle Dwayne Johnsonvengeful demigod. This version of the Society consists of four members: the winged warrior Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), wind manipulator Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), the Lord of Order Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), and finally, Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). It’s the latter that turns out to be perhaps the most interesting character as he has a long and difficult history in the DC Comics canon.





Like most members of the Justice Society, Albert “Al” Rothstein aka Atom Smasher has a connection to the Golden Age of superheroes. His godfather is Al Pratt, the Golden Age version of the size-changing superhero known as the Atom. Like Pratt, Rothstein has the ability to grow up to 60 feet. As he grows, his strength and durability increase to colossal levels. But his powers come from the villainous side of the family – most notably his grandfather, who was once the super villain known as Cyclotron.

A history of superheroism

Rothstein began his superhero career as Nuklon, joining the superhero team known as Infinity, Inc, along with other legacy heroes Wildcat (Yolanda Montez), Doctor Mid-Nite (Beth Chapel), and Hourman (Rick Tyler). He would also join the Justice League of America, though his tenure was cut short by the invading alien super team known as the Hyperclan. It wasn’t until the Justice Society reformed that he found his calling, calling himself Atom Smasher and teaming up with younger heroes, including Stargirl and some of his former Infinity Inc teammates, including Hourman.

Atom Smasher has a unique bond with Black Adam. In fact, he may be one of the few people who can call the antihero a “friend.” However, that friendship did not start well. Smasher joined most of his teammates in expressing a healthy amount of skepticism when Adam claimed to reject his villainous ways and join the Justice Society. However, the two became connected over their frustration with the Society’s moral code. Adam, who was Adam, used to use deadly force to stop his enemies. For Smasher, the Society had prevented him from killing the terrorist Kobra after Kobra caused a plane crash that resulted in the death of his mother.

The final straw came when Kobra escaped from prison. Both Adam and Smasher joined forces to overthrow Adam’s homeland of Khandaq, with Smasher assassinating the president and leading a coup d’état with some of his former Infinity Inc. teammates. In return, Adam kills Kobra. This leads to a fight with the Justice Society and an uneasy truce. Adam may rule Khandaq, but he, Smasher and their allies can never leave the borders.

Smasher was eventually tried for his actions and sentenced to prison. He wouldn’t stay long: Amanda Waller approached him for help assembling a new Suicide Squad to fight Adam.

Black Adam isn’t the first time Atom Smasher has appeared in a DC Universe project. He appeared briefly in Justice League Unlimitedand was played as a villain by Adam Copeland in the season 2 premiere of The flash. And while it remains to be seen whether Atom Smasher will form a similar bond with Black Adam in the film, the presence of Viola Davis Waller may point out that he may be joining the supervillain Black Ops squad in the future. Whatever the case may be, he will definitely be one of the most compelling members of the Justice Society in the movie.

Black Adam will premiere in theaters on October 21.