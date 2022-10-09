Who is AJ Pritchard’s new ‘girlfriend’ Zara Zoffany?

She is the founder of an exclusive social club in London and regularly shows off her incredibly toned physique in sizzling social media snaps.

And when a devastated Abbie Quinnen, 25, reveals she was dumped by her ex-boyfriend AJ Pritchard, 27, after she caught him texting ‘another woman’, MailOnline takes a look at who the former Strictly professional is with. moved on so quickly.

Influencer Zara Zoffany already has 53.1k Instagram followers, including none other than Paris Hilton, Mark Wright, Ferne McCann, Sophie Habboo, Emma Weymouth and Demi Rose.

She recently took part in Channel 5’s The Challenge, an upcoming episode of the long-running US franchise, which will air in the near future.

It was while filming the reality competition in South America that the 27-year-old fitness buff caught the ballroom dancer’s attention, Abbie claimed.

According to The sunthe couple partied all night long at Annabel’s on Friday before being photographed together near her home the next day.

Based in the British capital, the world traveler who loves a private jet has traveled to Monaco, Ibiza, Capri, Nice, Sorrento, Formentera, Saudi Arabia, Istanbul and Milan in the past year, if her ab-exposing Instagram posts are a bit too have to offer. by means of.

Described as a ‘global community based in London’, CC Club, co-founder of Zara, offers sports and fitness events, dinner/brunch parties, nightlife, arts and culture, game nights and online talks.

The website description continues: ‘A shared passion for the good life, we inspire you to meet great people, experience more and enjoy all the benefits of joining!’

Abbie recently revealed that her ex-boyfriend AJ dumped her after she caught him texting another woman.

She shared in a shocking new interview how she and the dancer discussed marriage plans, and just days later he told her he no longer loved her and it was over.

Distraught Abbie told The Sun: “I’m devastated and my world has collapsed.

“AJ’s not the person I thought he was, after everything I’ve been through with him, I thought we’d be together forever.

“He was completely emotionless and ended everything. He told me he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t want to be with me anymore.’

Abbie added that the split has affected her self-confidence and she now needs to “rebuild” herself.

She went on to explain that she kept asking him about the girl from the messages, but “from the moment she raised her, he completely changed.”

AJ broke up with Abbie last week after three years together.

News of the split on Thursday came after the blonde beauty paid a loving tribute to AJ in an exclusive conversation with MailOnline, but admitted she had “not seen him for a while.”

Abbie has shared how everything was normal until AJ traveled to South America last month to film The Challenge.

She said things seemed fine between them for the first part of the trip, with the couple making video calls, but then his phone was taken to film the show.

She explained how, when he finally got his phone back, he “seemed completely distracted and different.”

AJ then returned home and the pair discussed proposals after watching Ferne McCann get engaged on her TV show.

But then Abbie noticed that he was on his phone a lot with someone he was on the show with, and that when she questioned him he “came down with a cold.”

A few days later, he ended their relationship because he didn’t love her anymore and didn’t want to be with her anymore.

Abbie has now revealed that she feels like she “don’t even know him anymore” and that the breakup “hurts too much.”

AJ’s representatives were contacted by MailOnline for comment at the time.

Earlier this month, in an exclusive chat with MailOnline, Abbie paid a loving tribute to AJ and praised his support as she recovered from second and third degree burns.

The dancer needed three skin grafts after a YouTube video she was filming with her boyfriend went horribly wrong and saw a wine bottle explode on January 19, 2021, setting her hair and clothes on fire.

Speaking to MailOnline, she said: ‘I can’t thank the people at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital enough. AJ has been with me at every appointment, he is always there and holding my hand.. he is honestly the best.

“I haven’t seen him in a while though, I should see him tonight. He’s been away to film something exciting, it’s top secret, so I can’t tell you.’

Nearly two years after her injury, Abbie said she continues to receive regular treatment.

She said: ‘I’m doing so much better, I can’t thank the NHS enough for what they’ve done for me. I still go every six weeks for laser and microneedling.

It came after Abbie candidly revealed that AJ would ‘cry hysterically with guilt’ after her fireball accident.

She said The sun: ‘There were times when I found AJ hysterical with guilt and helplessness and that would really upset me!’

Abbie and AJ started dating in 2018 after they met when she was a dancer on his tour.