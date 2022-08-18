‘Who has more fun?’: Dame Joan Collins, 89, dons a blonde wig as she ditches her brunette locks

Dame Joan Collins dropped her dark brown locks on Thursday while donning a blonde wig as she transformed into her American Horror Story character.

The actress, 89, didn’t make it clear whether the Instagram was a throwback or more recent, but she tagged the show’s social media page.

In the photo on the left, Joan was wearing a white t-shirt, opting for a bold blush makeup look with a pink lip while showing off the new hairstyle.

In the photo on the right, the star cut a glamorous figure in a dazzling dress and gloves as she rocked her natural brunette locks.

The post consisted of the two photos side by side and Joan asked, ‘Who’s having more fun? Blondes or brunettes?’

Joan made her debut as self-centered Evie Gallant at the beginning of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, only to get past episode three after being “accidentally” stabbed to death by her grandson.

And while fans were sad to see her come and go so quickly, they were relieved when the British star resurfaced in the seventh episode of a later season.

While returning from beyond the grave isn’t an uncommon occurrence in AHS, it’s also not unheard of for the stars of the show to play more than one character; and Joan showed up as new character Bubbles McGee in the episode titled Traitor.

Bubbles, a witch, possessed the power to read the minds and “souls” of others, and was involved in a major pre-season plot reveal, involving the planned murder of Cordelia Goode’s witches. [Sarah Paulson] coven.

But one scene in particular stood out – with Bubbles acting in a movie called A Christmas To Dismember, in which she slits her on-screen husband’s stomach and removes his entrails after he gives her flats as a festive gift. [which was a nod to her 1972 film Tales From The Crypt].

It comes after her rep confirmed she is currently “recovering and doing well” after suffering a pinched nerve in her leg last month.

She was “flown in” to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco, but is now “back home in St. Tropez and walking around,” as reported by Page six.

A representative for Joan confirmed the news, adding that “the pain was unbearable, but luckily she’s dealt with it and is now fine.”

She’s “enjoying the rest of her vacation” in St. Tropez” as she recovers, but pinched nerves are “relentless” and “the most painful.”

Despite the pain and recovery time, the representative of the famous stylish star insisted that “this will not hinder her fashion at all” and that it is “fine” for her to wear heels.

A pinched nerve occurs when “too much pressure is applied to a nerve by surrounding tissues, such as bones, cartilage, muscles or tendons,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

This pressure can lead to intense pain, along with tingling, numbness and/or general weakness.

While rest is the most common way to heal a pinched nerve, more severe cases may require surgery to relieve the pain.

The Dynasty star revealed her health check to her 278,000 Instagram followers in July as she shared a photo of herself posing on a yacht during her vacation in St. Tropez.

“Enjoy a great day out a week before I had to go to Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a pinched nerve in my leg,” the British resident wrote.

Although the pinched nerve was not ideal, she was grateful for the care of the hospital staff. Joan concluded: ‘Not nice! But they were great!’