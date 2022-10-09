Who gets the ring after a break up? Woman sparks debate after selling her Tiffany engagement ring

<!–

An Australian woman has put her $23,600 Tiffany engagement ring up for sale on the Facebook marketplace after her relationship ended – sparking a lively discussion.

The seller listed the one-carat diamond ring for $18,500, more than $5,000 less than what it was bought for, in a posting to the High End buy-sell Facebook community.

Some were skeptical of the extravagant ring quality, while others questioned the legality of whether the woman was allowed to sell the jewelry after the engagement ended.

‘Selling this for obvious reasons. I do now, I don’t,’ she wrote in the post.

‘Compared to current Tiffany prices for a 1.0 carat ring at $23,600, I am letting this beauty go for $18,500. The stand is close to brand new – never used much.’

She added that Tiffany has a lifetime warranty on their jewelry, so the buyer will be able to resize the ring at any time without charge, even if he is not the original buyer.

‘Sorry no receipt as I obviously didn’t buy it. Bank transfers only, she said.

Although it is not known if the seller was engaged or married, many in the comments were quick to point out the legal complications of selling an engagement ring.

Some said that if she was engaged and broke off the relationship herself, the ring should go back to her ex-fiancé if he bought it.

“Legally you can’t sell this and have to give it back if you didn’t go ahead with the marriage,” one woman said.

“If he paid for it, it’s his and he should get all the $$$,” one man said.

‘Not true! It is considered a gift and it is hers!’ another argued, while a third wrote: ‘If the marriage doesn’t go ahead, the ring generally belongs/goes back to the person who proposed.’

‘Good for you for keeping it. It’s absolutely beautiful,’ one woman wrote.

“If she was married, it’s legally hers,” another pointed out.

Many stuck up for the seller and slammed commenters for assuming the circumstances surrounding her relationship broke up.

‘OMG why do (people) feel the need to comment on this? You don’t know the circumstances. If you don’t want to buy it, why put in your two cents?’ shouted one user.

‘Comes here to sell a ring, gets legal advice instead’, laughed another, while another joked: ‘Trying to sell a ring, everyone becomes a lawyer’.

Who gets the engagement ring when a relationship ends? The law regarding engagement rings must be considered in the following contexts: Couples who become engaged but do not live together before marriage (traditional engagement);

Couples who live together become engaged but do not marry (de facto couples);

Couples who become engaged, live together and then marry (married couple). Traditional commitment When a person breaks off an engagement, this can be seen as a breach of a promise to marry. While under the Marriage Act a person can no longer sue for damages in respect of social or economic loss resulting from a breach of a promise to marry, this does not apply to gifts, such as an engagement ring, given in anticipation of marriage. If a woman who has received a ring in connection with marriage refuses to fulfill the conditions of the gift, she must return the ring.

If a man refuses to fulfill his promise of marriage, without legal justification, he cannot demand the return of the ring. Married couples and de facto couples When married couples or de facto couples separate, the Family Law Act applies. This means that the engagement ring is classified as property and added to the pool of property available for distribution between the parties. This means that the question of who is entitled to the engagement ring will depend on a number of factors, including: the value of the engagement ring and the total value of the property pool;

the length of the relationship and/or marriage;

the financial and non-financial contributions made by each party during the relationship;

the future needs of each party when they come out of the relationship after separation. Source: Bateman Battersby Solicitors

Other commentators were suspicious of the diamond grading.

“So no GIA certificate on the diamond, just a Tiffany grading?” asked one skeptic, referring to the Gemological Institute of America, the world’s most famous and trusted body that certifies the quality and characteristics of a diamond.

‘Be careful with bank transfers. People can send fake receipts or reverse the payment. I would only do direct deposits!’, warned a third.