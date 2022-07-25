WHO expert SLAPS DOWN The Today Show host over Covid question after monkeypox emergency declaration

A Today Show host was put in his place by a World Health Organization expert after questioning whether they were “too slow” in their response to Covid.

The WHO has now declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has been observed in more than 70 countries, a global public health emergency.

There are more than 16,000 cases worldwide, including more than 40 in Australia.

WHO epidemiologist Dr Margaret Harris appeared on the breakfast show Monday morning and was asked if the statement was an ‘overreaction’.

“Doctor, I think there is some concern because in hindsight we remember those months in early 2020 when Covid was building up around the world and the World Health Organization didn’t declare it an emergency,” said co-host Charles Croucher.

‘Is this perhaps a reaction to being too slow in that area?’

dr. Harris replied, “Actually, that’s wrong.

“We also declared a public health emergency of international concern for Covid on January 30, 2020, but we did that again early because we didn’t want it to become a pandemic.

“That’s, again, why we’re announcing these things early, to try and get the world together.”

dr. Harris said the reason for declaring monkeypox a global emergency so early was to raise awareness and “bring the international scientific community together” to work to fight the virus.

She added that the WHO was concerned that the virus would have disastrous consequences for those who were immune-suppressed.

“We want the world to take it seriously and take the actions we’ve recommended and we want those actions to be taken now,” she said.

Co-host Ally Langdon then asked if the emergency statement might be unnecessarily raising fear in the community.

dr. Harris said that was a factor that was taken into account when the decision was made.

“There is also concern that people would then stigmatize the populations in which the virus is spreading very quickly,” she said.

“And it’s a hard one because you don’t want people to say, ‘Oh, you’re overreacting,’ or you don’t want people to panic unnecessarily.”