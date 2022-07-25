WHO expert SLAPS DOWN The Today Show host over Covid question after monkeypox emergency declaration
A Today Show host was put in his place by a World Health Organization expert after questioning whether they were “too slow” in their response to Covid.
The WHO has now declared the monkeypox outbreak, which has been observed in more than 70 countries, a global public health emergency.
There are more than 16,000 cases worldwide, including more than 40 in Australia.
WHO epidemiologist Dr Margaret Harris appeared on the breakfast show Monday morning and was asked if the statement was an ‘overreaction’.
“Doctor, I think there is some concern because in hindsight we remember those months in early 2020 when Covid was building up around the world and the World Health Organization didn’t declare it an emergency,” said co-host Charles Croucher.
‘Is this perhaps a reaction to being too slow in that area?’
dr. Harris replied, “Actually, that’s wrong.
“We also declared a public health emergency of international concern for Covid on January 30, 2020, but we did that again early because we didn’t want it to become a pandemic.
There are more than 16,000 cases of monkey pox worldwide and more than 40 in Australia
“That’s, again, why we’re announcing these things early, to try and get the world together.”
dr. Harris said the reason for declaring monkeypox a global emergency so early was to raise awareness and “bring the international scientific community together” to work to fight the virus.
She added that the WHO was concerned that the virus would have disastrous consequences for those who were immune-suppressed.
“We want the world to take it seriously and take the actions we’ve recommended and we want those actions to be taken now,” she said.
dr. Harris said the reason for declaring monkeypox a global emergency so early so early was to raise awareness and “bring the international scientific community together” to work to fight the virus
Co-host Ally Langdon then asked if the emergency statement might be unnecessarily raising fear in the community.
dr. Harris said that was a factor that was taken into account when the decision was made.
“There is also concern that people would then stigmatize the populations in which the virus is spreading very quickly,” she said.
“And it’s a hard one because you don’t want people to say, ‘Oh, you’re overreacting,’ or you don’t want people to panic unnecessarily.”
WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?
Monkeypox — often caught by monkey handling — is a rare viral disease that figures say kills about 10 percent of people.
The virus responsible for the disease is mainly found in the tropical regions of West and Central Africa.
Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, with the first reported human case in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970. Human cases were first recorded in the US in 2003 and the UK in September 2018.
It lives in wild animals, but humans can catch it through direct contact with animals, such as handling monkeys or eating undercooked meat.
The virus can enter the body through broken skin, the respiratory tract, or the eyes, nose, or mouth.
It can pass between people through airborne droplets and by touching the skin of an infected person or by touching objects that are contaminated with it.
Symptoms usually appear within five and 21 days of infection. These include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and fatigue.
The most obvious symptom is a rash, which usually appears on the face before spreading to other parts of the body. This then forms skin lesions that crust and fall off.
Monkeypox is usually mild and most patients recover without treatment within a few weeks. However, the disease can often be fatal.
According to the World Health Organization, there are no specific treatments or vaccines available for monkeypox infection.