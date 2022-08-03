Who could succeed slain Al Qaeda leader Al Zawahiri ?

The United States killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while standing on a balcony of his home in central Kabul, Afghanistan, officials in Washington said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead in 2011.

Here are some top candidates to take over the militant organization, according to experts.

Saif Al-Adeli

The mysterious, quiet former Egyptian Special Forces officer is a high-ranking member of Al Qaeda. The United States is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Al-Adel was suspected of involvement in the assassination of Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in 1981 and left the country in 1988 to join the mujahideen fighting the Soviet occupation in Afghanistan.

Al-Adel, one of al-Qaeda’s leading military leaders, and often referred to as the third al-Qaeda official, helped plan the 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Nairobi and Dar as Salaam and set up training camps for the organization in Sudan, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the 1990s.

In 2004, al-Adel’s diary was recovered during a raid on Saudi Arabia. His role in the organization was that of trainer, military leader and member of Bin Laden’s security service.

Before joining Al Qaeda, he was a member of Egypt’s Islamic Jihad organization, which set out to overthrow the state. Al-Adel has been linked to the 2002 murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, US investigators said in a report. The findings of researchers at the Pearl Project revealed that al-Adel had discussed Pearl’s kidnapping with Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, also known as KSM, the accused mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

Al-Adel was appointed concierge conductor after bin Laden’s death.

Yezid Mebarek

Yezid Mebarek, known as Abu Ubaydah Yusuf al-Anabi, succeeded as emir of Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb in 2020, when a French raid killed his predecessor after he led one of the group’s leadership councils and on another. seated.

Mebarek, an Algerian citizen, led media operations for AQIM and used a 2013 video to call for global attacks on French interests after Paris sent troops to help crush a militant insurgency in Mali.

Mebarek, 53, pictured with a full gray beard and green turban, is a veteran of the 1990s Algeria civil war between the government and Islamist forces, who is climbing the ranks of a militant splinter group, the GSPC.

AQIM took advantage of the chaos in the Sahel region to become one of the most active and valued branches of the global network, kidnapping Westerners and launching attacks across parts of the territory.

A sign of the importance of AQIM to Al Qaeda, Mebarek’s predecessor as head Abdelmalek Droukdel served on the leadership team of the global movement under Zawahiri before being assassinated by French forces in 2020.

However, analysts believe that AQIM has lost power to newer militant groups in the Sahel, one of the world’s major arenas of jihadist activity, while Mebarek reportedly suffers from old injuries and lacks Droukdel’s charismatic appeal.

Abd Al Rahman Al-Maghrebic

Moroccan-born citizen Abd al-Rahman al-Maghrebi is wanted by the FBI for questioning over his membership of al-Qaeda. He studied software programming in Germany before moving to Afghanistan, where he was selected to lead Al-Qaeda’s main media wing, the FBI said. Zawahiri’s son-in-law, he is a high-ranking Al Qaeda leader.

Documents recovered from the operation that killed bin Laden indicated that al-Maghrebi had been a rising star in the group for many years. He was general manager of Al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

