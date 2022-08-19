‘Who cares, another dead cop’: Woke Miami FIREFIGHTER probed for mocking murder of on-duty cop

<!–

The Miami Fire Department has sent an awake firefighter on leave after he posted an online message mocking the murder of a city police officer.

Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, 29, a five-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department, was shot in the head Monday night when he confronted a mugger and died on Wednesday.

The robber was killed in the firefight.

On Thursday, Kevin Newcomb joked about Echaverry’s death on a forum, mockingly saying he deserved it because he was probably “against gun control” and was not vaccinated.

“Who cares that one more dead cop is probably against gun control,” Newcomb wrote.

“There are police officers for the government to exercise its monopoly on violence. They want the whole world to stop if one of them goes down.’

Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry, 29, was shot in the head Monday and died Wednesday. Kevin Newcomb (right), a firefighter, mocked the news of his death

The firefighter also mentioned the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, and police officers who died from COVID-19.

“How many idiots have I had to carry with honor to protect their dead bodies from the coronavirus because they were all too stupid to wear masks or get vaccinated,” he said.

“All agents are there to protect wealthy property owners and the status quo.

“Everything else is a farce. F*** the police.’

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said the department is aware of the report and Newcomb has been relieved of his duty.

“We have been made aware of a report circulating about a written statement from one of our members,” Zahralban said in a statement.

“We are currently investigating the statements made and the person has been relieved of his duties pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Echavarry was part of a high-risk robbery intervention team

Horton’s white sedan has been seen crashed into patrol cars and a red vehicle

Zahralban said Newcomb’s comments do not reflect the department’s values.

“As public safety professionals, police officers and firefighters depend on each other to ensure our mutual safety,” he continued.

“It is the foundation of our working relationship and the source of our respect for each other.

“We remain in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, alongside the Echaverry family and the entire Miami-Dade Police Department during this difficult time.”

Echaverry, who was engaged to be married, died Wednesday at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

He was a member of Miami-Dade Police’s Robbery Intervention Detail, a team that works in areas prone to crime and often encounters dangerous suspects.

Authorities said a white sedan involved in a previous armed robbery at a Dania Beach gas station was spotted by Echaverry’s team.

Horton, the driver, tried to drive away but hit police patrol cars and a civilian car.

Horton got out and tried to flee on foot as officers screamed.

A gunfight causes Horton to be killed instantly.

A second suspect in the armed robbery, Jamie Robles, was shot and killed by officers during a search warrant at a Miami Springs hotel on Tuesday afternoon.