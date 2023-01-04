WHO backs COVID tests for flights from China but NZ says rule is ‘unjustified’

“Testing in itself is not a travel restriction,” he said. “In the past three years, China had very strict entry testing requirements, so the reality for China now is that many countries feel they don’t have enough information to make their risk assessments, so they’re taking a precautionary approach,” he said. Ryan said if China reported more data to global databases, countries would have better information to make “more accurate, more rational” policies regarding testing. “[Tedros’] The intention was to create an understanding that it was understandable for countries in that situation that they would implement risk-based testing requirements,” he said.

The WHO said it believed China was underreporting its COVID cases and hospitalizations and deaths from the virus, adding that China’s definition of attributing a fatality to the virus was narrower than the WHO’s accepted standard. Australia’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly consulted with New Zealand officials before advising the federal government against pre-departure testing, saying there was no public health rationale and that it was disproportionate. But Health Secretary Mark Butler went ahead and announced the testing requirements anyway, saying it was precautionary and pointing to WHO’s previous statements about the lack of Chinese data. Treasurer Jim Chalmers later added that the move was to bring Australia into line with its international partners who had already announced the tests.

Late Wednesday evening, New Zealand broke with its Five Eyes allies sharing information, saying it would not introduce tests on arrivals from China because they were “unjustified”. Loading New Zealand Health Minister Ayesah Verrall said public health officials believed Chinese travelers would not contribute significantly to the number of COVID cases in the country, meaning entry restrictions “are not required or warranted”. “We know that BF.7 is the most common variant in China and that it has not caused significant outbreaks in other countries that, such as New Zealand, have already been exposed to the BA.5 variant,” Verrall said in a statement. “So no public health measures are needed to protect New Zealanders,” she said.

Verrall said health officials would instead “temporarily email a random sample of people who recently arrived from China asking them to take a RAT test and share that information with health authorities.” Loading New Zealand also plans to test wastewater on arriving flights. China requires travelers crossing its borders to present a negative PCR test taken 48 hours before departure, but has threatened unspoken reciprocal action against countries imposing the tests. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said if China wanted to remove the tests, there was an easier way.