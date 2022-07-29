Who are the Yarbrough sisters? How blondes from a wealthy family climbed up the social scene

One is the wife of Today presenter Karl Stefanovic, while the other is enjoying a budding romance with Australian cricket great Michael Clarke.

So it’s no wonder that Jasmine and Jade Yarbrough are the talk of the town.

Once a pair of unnamed Queensland sisters, the lookalike blondes have gained notoriety in recent years thanks to their high-profile relationships, perhaps proving the old adage, ‘It’s not what you know, it’s who you know.’

Amid reports of Jade and Michael’s new relationship, Daily Mail Australia takes a look at the Yarbrough sisters’ climb to the top of the social ladder.

Jasmine, 38, and Jade, 30, have always been close.

The girls were born into a close-knit, wealthy family and grew up in Ascot, one of Brisbane’s wealthiest suburbs.

Their father Bob is a successful businessman, while their mother Cheryl works as a teacher at a private school.

The matriarch of the family is Jasmine’s late grandmother Isabel Hollingworth, who was related to Peter Hollingworth, who served as Governor General between 2001 and 2003 and was also the Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane

The sisters received a private education before working in various creative fields.

Jasmine worked as a fashion model in Los Angeles when she was 20, and became known in the local social scene

Jasmine worked as a fashion model in Los Angeles in her twenties and became known in the local social scene.

When she wasn’t walking the runways or posing for campaigns, she was partying in LA with Australian celebrities such as Lara Worthington and Miranda Kerr.

Jasmine and Miranda were even seen together in a runway show for David Jones in 2011, modeling for Kirrily Johnston’s latest fashion line.

After a successful modeling career, Jasmine founded her own shoe brand Mara & Mine along with best friend Tamie Ingham, an heiress to Ingham’s chicken fortune.

Their shoes were worn by the likes of Kendall Jenner and Margot Robbie. Candice Swanepoel even designed a capsule collection for the brand in early 2017.

Meanwhile, Jade pursued a career in interior design and marketing.

Like her big sister, Jade moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to work for a marketing company, giving her the opportunity to work with Jasmine’s celebrity friends.

Like her big sister, Jade moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to work for a marketing company, which gave her the opportunity to hang out with Jasmine’s famous friends.

She returned to Australia in 2016 after being hired as a marketing coordinator for luxury fashion brand Camilla.

She later founded her own homeware brand, Merci Maison, in 2019.

However, it was Jasmine’s romance with newly divorced Karl Stefanovic, 47, that really put the Yarbrough sisters in the limelight.

Karl and Jasmine were first pictured kissing on a yacht in Sydney Harbor in late February 2017, after the Today host divorced ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn in 2016 after 21 years of marriage.

The pair were often seen partying with Jade, and the trio even sat in the front row together at Sydney Fashion Week in 2017.

When Karl and Jasmine married in a star-studded Mexican wedding in 2018, Jade was by their side as a bridesmaid.

As for Jade’s love life, the blonde has been associated with several famous men over the years.

In 2018, she was spotted kissing model Jordan Barrett during a nude tanning session, before later enjoying a long-standing relationship with charity director and surfer Andrew Leece.

She last posted about Andrew on social media in January, and it is believed the couple broke up around that time.

Her latest flame is Michael Clarke, whom she is said to have met through her brother-in-law Karl.

The single father of one is also good friends with the husband of Jade’s business partner.

Jade and Michael are currently on a romantic European vacation staying at Soho House Rome, a leisure club and hotel for members with an A-list clientele.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Michael has become “really mad” with Jade in recent weeks.

The retired Test captain previously had a high profile relationship with PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards.

Andrew bears a striking resemblance to Michael, as does Jade to Pip, proving that the couple definitely have a type.