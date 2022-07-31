Who are the economic ‘referees’ that decide if the US is in a recession?

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday that the country’s gross domestic product has fallen for the second consecutive quarter, and President Joe Biden said it “doesn’t sound like a recession.” In most countries, two consecutive quarters of GDP decline officially qualify as a recession, but not in the United States, where an independent body of eight economists called the Business Cycle Dating Committee makes such a determination.

In most countries, the bell would have rung and the government would have officially announced that the economy had entered a recession. But not in the US. The GDP of the world’s largest economy fell 0.9 percent year-on-year in the past quarter, the Commerce Department announced on Thursday, negative for the second consecutive quarter.

But President Joe Biden told reporters the new data “doesn’t sound like a recession to me” shortly after the department’s report.

For example, the same GDP figures would be enough for France to consider itself in recession. National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) of the country defines a recession as “a decline in gross domestic product (GDP) over at least two consecutive quarters”. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) also applies same definition.

Biden and top White House officials on Thursday praised several positive facts about the U.S. economy, including employers still hiring, unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years and manufacturers are still investing.

Eight economists

Besides the US, Japan is the only democratic country that does not adhere to the INSEE and OECD definitions of a recession. “The Japanese government is the referee, but the government is deviating from the automatic two-quarter rule and considering” other indicatorssuch as employment or consumption, Harvard economist Jeffrey Frankel said a sketch of a lecture in 2019 on the American exception to the definition of economic cycles.

In Japan, a democratically elected body, well known to the population, is in control. But in the US, the arbitrators are eight economists forming an independent group called the Business Cycle Dating Committee, part of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER).

The The definition of NBER “emphasizes that a recession entails a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts for more than a few months”. GDP contraction is therefore only one of the factors considered by the commission, along with the unemployment rate, wages and investment.

Not only do these arbitrators determine whether the US economy is in recession, but they are also the ones who can officially determine that a recession is over.

A politically sensitive issue

The economy has always been a very politically sensitive issue in Washington, especially since voters’ concerns about it could complicate Biden’s fellow Democrats in the Nov. 8 midterm elections for control of Congress.

Democrats currently hold wafer-thin majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate, but midterm elections during the early terms of former Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were disastrous for the party.

Republicans and conservative political commentators are citing falling GDP figures, rising prices and a slowing housing market to blame Biden for the state of the economy. According to Reuters/Ipsos polls, the president’s approval rating has fallen to an all-time low of 36 percent, with the economy at the top of voters’ lists.

Even while meeting with participants selected by the White House, Biden heard a mixed description of the US economy. “We’re seeing a slowdown” in consumer spending, Wendell Weeks, CEO of materials science company Corning, told Biden, citing the company’s sales to television and computer manufacturers.

However, job growth in the US averaged 456,700 per month in the first half of the year, while domestic demand continued to grow. Labor Department data on Thursday showed that state first-time jobless claims have declined slightly.

“It doesn’t make sense that the economy could be in recession when things like this happen,” Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell told reporters on Thursday.

Twelve months to call a recession

Until the Business Cycle Dating Committee says the US is in recession, Biden can say in good faith that the country isn’t.

The President Might Have Time on His Side: “The Average Delay Between a Turning Point” [a recession or a recovery] and the [group’s] announcement is 12 months,” wrote Frankel, who has been on the committee for more than 20 years.

The committee’s eight economists waited until December 2008 to declare that a recession had begun in late 2007. In the meantime, Lehman Brothers was already bankrupt and the financial crisis wreaked havoc around the world.

Commission delay time can be an issue when politicians need a quick assessment to make decisions, National Public Radio (NPR) stated. during a programme about the “recession referees”.

A friendship between a socialist economist and a laissez-faire executive

The American exception to identifying a recession dates back to the aftermath of World War I and the unlikely friendship between Nachum Stone, a socialist economist, and Malcolm Rorty, a chief statistician at the American Telephone and Telegraph Company (AT&T), who was famous for a laissez-faire philosophy, according to the U.S business magazine Forbes.

The two could not agree on an economic concept, but on one: the US needed a body that could establish some indisputable facts to serve as a basis for economic debate.

Thus, in 1920, the NBER was born, an independent institution designed to bring together the best minds from all economic perspectives to reach consensus on pressing issues such as measuring growth, employment or even recessions.

Nearly 60 years later, in 1978, this organization established the Business Cycle Dating Committee, whose job was to date with pinpoint accuracy the country’s various economic cycles – hence the backlog.

“For example, there are frequent revisions to GDP,” James Poterba, an economics professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, chairman of the NBER and a member of the Business Cycle Dating Committee, told NPR.

“Overall, I think our US approach to determining the start of a recession works quite well compared to the purely mechanical process” using only the indicator of two consecutive quarters of GDP decline, Poterba added.

The British Bureau of National Statistics revised GDP growth in 2013, showing that there was no recession at the end of 2011, as previously thought.

Lack of transparency and diversity

The committee has been criticized for its structure and lack of transparency, CNN Business said: : “They have no predetermined meeting dates and their deliberations are private. There are no set deadlines and the final decision on who can serve on the committee is made by one man,” NBER chairman Poterba.

“It’s like the economy’s ‘fight club’,” NPR said.

All eight members are from top US universities (Harvard, Princeton or Stanford), and are white and over 60 years of age. In addition, there are only two women, including one who is married to another member.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the first woman to serve as chair of the Federal Reserve, has argued that the lack of women and minority economists at the Fed and in the administration distorts views and limits the scope of discussion.

“It’s incestuous,” Richard Wolff, an economics professor emeritus at the University of Massachusetts, told CNN.

“Fundamental issues that should be part of the conversation in our economic system are being ruled out as if they didn’t exist,” said Wolff, who also studied at Harvard, received his master’s degree from Stanford and his doctorate from Yale, where he was a graduate student. Yellen’s classmate. “You have a community of old white graduates from the same elite institutions and what they care about matters. If you think otherwise, you’re out of the club.”

The lack of social and racial diversity has had an impact on the work of the committee. At their last meeting in July 2021, members stated that the last recession – linked to the Covid-19 pandemic – had ended in April 2020. Their reasoning was mainly based on an unemployment rate that had nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels. But the poorest Americans and minorities were far from regaining their lost purchasing power.

“More diversity on the committee will bring perspectives and different ideas about how we understand the health of the economy,” said Valerie Wilson, the director of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy, as well as chair of the National Economic Department. Association, in an interview with CNN.

This story was adapted from the original in French by Henrique Valadares.