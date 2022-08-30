Who are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s team members at Archewell?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were today faced with questions about whether they are seeking advice from the right people – or even listening to what they say.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have sparked a string of spats over the past week following Meghan’s first Spotify podcast and a lengthy interview with The Cut.

The Duchess expressed veiled criticism of royal aides in the podcast, saying she had to go ahead with a tour of South Africa despite a fire in son Archie’s room. And in The Cut, she warned she could “say anything” now that she’s left The Firm.

Royal expert Phil Dampier told MailOnline this afternoon that many people are now asking ‘who advises them and why are they making so many PR blunders’.

The commenter said he believes the problem is they “just don’t follow the advice”, adding: “Meghan really wants to be in control.”

Mr Dampier said that “either their PR people are bad at their jobs” or “they ignore them”, adding that in the long run the couple is “making a big mistake”.

Their key associates include James Holt, Archewell Executive Director, President Mandana Dayani and senior strategic advisor Genevieve Roth.

Others who will advise the Sussexes include communications chiefs Ashley Momtaheni and Christine Schirmer, and business manager Andrew Meyer.

Meanwhile, audio chief Rebecca Sananes and content director Ben Browning are both involved in the ‘Archetypes’ Spotify podcasts launched last week.

Here’s MailOnline looking at eight members of Archewell’s California team:

Prince Harry and Meghan leave on June 3 after a service at St Paul’s Cathedral in London

JAMES HOLT – Executive Director

James Holt

One of Prince Harry’s longest-serving team members, James Holt led communications for the Royal Foundation from October 2017, when it was led by Harry along with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Holt, who has previously worked for the Liberal Democrats, also acted as UK spokesperson for Harry and Meghan Markle, taking on the role of Executive Director of the Archewell Foundation in March 2020.

He has a BA in journalism from Lincoln University and became chief of media for the Lib Dems in 2010, a position he held until 2013.

Holt also worked as a special adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg before becoming his head of communications.

And between 2016 and 2017, he took on the voluntary position of communications director for Pride in London.

MANDANA DAYANI – President of Archewell

Mandana Dayani

Harry and Meghan took on tech and media manager Mandana Dayani as their new president in June last year.

The Iranian-born activist had worked as a talent agent and vice president at the fashion and media company Rachel Zoe. She was also the creator of I Am A Voter, which encourages voter participation.

Ms. Dayani is well-versed in podcasts and has hosted a show with Will & Grace actress Debra Messing in which she interviewed celebrities and politicians, including Hillary Clinton.

She was born in Tehran in 1982 and later fled Iran with her family to Ladispoli in Italy before traveling to the US as a refugee.

She settled in New York before moving to Los Angeles and attending the University of Southern California, where she received her BA and a further degree from the USC Gould School of Law.

BEN BROWNING – Main Content

Ben Browning

Ben Browning is helping the Sussexes with their lucrative deals – believed to be worth over £100m – with Spotify and Netflix.

The head of content for Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio is an accomplished producer who has worked on films such as The Big Sick, Arrival, Room and Late Night.

He won a Bafta award last April for his role in Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan. Browning also previously served as an executive producer on HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, starring Mark Ruffalo.

When he joined Archewell in March 2021, he said Harry and Meghan had “established a next-generation production company with the best distribution partners in Netflix and Spotify, a clear agenda to inform and entertain, and unparalleled global reach.”

Mr Browning attended The King’s School Canterbury in Kent from 1994 to 1996 where the cost is £13,655 per trimester for boarding,

ASHLEY MOMTAHENI – Executive VP, Global Communications

Ashley Momtahenic

Ashley Momtaheni is one of the most recent employees of the Sussex, having assumed the position of Executive Vice President for Global Communications from Archewell three months ago on 30 May.

The public relations veteran joined Harry and Meghan’s team at Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, where she served as the vice president of global communications and media relations.

She also previously served as director of corporate communications at United Talent Agency and as head of communications for Annapurna Pictures.

Ms. Momtaheni began her career at Warner Bros. and previously worked as a producer on ABC’s Good Morning America.

REBECCA SANANES – Head of Audio

Rebecca Sananes

Rebecca Sananes is one of the key Archewell contributors involved in Meghan’s new Spotify podcast series ‘Archetypes’.

She is an executive producer on the show, although she didn’t officially join Archewell until earlier this month.

Ms. Sananes was previously lead podcast producer on Pivot, a Vox Media and New York magazine show – the latter of which is the publisher of The Cut, the publication to which Meghan gave another bombshell interview this week.

Ms. Sananes, who worked for public radio in the US before joining Pivot, reports to Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content.

CHRISTINE WEIL SCHIRMER – Head of Communications

Christine Weil Schirmer

Considered one of Silicon Valley’s top public relations gurus, Christine Weil Schirmer was hired by Harry and Meghan in November 2020 to bolster their global image.

The couple’s head of communications graduated in 2000 with a journalism degree from Northwestern University – the same institution where the Duchess studied.

Ms. Schirmer grew up in Long Island, New York, as parents Ken and Christine, both librarians, before moving to the San Francisco Bay Area as her career took off.

The married mother of one was praised for her work with tech companies like Apple and Pinterest before joining Archewell.

A source previously told The Mail on Sunday that it was “quite possible” that Meghan and Ms Schirmer crossed paths at Northwestern.

GENEVIEVE ROTH – Senior Strategic Advisor

Genevieve Roth

Genevieve Roth is the founder and president of Invisible Hand, a social impact organization through which she is Archewell’s senior strategic advisor.

She previously served as director of creative engagement for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and produced the Glamor Women of the Year Awards.

Born and raised in Alaska, Ms. Roth is the former principal film director of Marie Claire Australia and has also held editorial positions at GQ and Esquire.

The mother of one wrote in 2020 that she realized she was “full of internalized racism” after she married her black husband Jordan Keith, who is the founder of a shopping app.

ANDREW MEYER – Business Manager

Andrew Meyer

Andrew Meyer is a longtime advisor to Meghan, having taken him out of the US when she first married Prince Harry.

He co-founded business management company Freemark Financial and is said to have stood behind many of Meghan’s ventures over the years as a business manager for the Sussexes.

Mr. Meyer, who has an office in California’s Beverley Hills, has also worked for Jon Chu, Anna Kendrick, Adam Driver, Kathryn Hahn, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ellen Pompeo.

He was one of the guests at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May 2018.