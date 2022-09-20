WHITON: If voters believed Trump is an evil ‘Orange Jesus,’ they wouldn’t have fired Liz Cheney

Christian Whiton is a former senior adviser in the Trump and George W. Bush administrations.

After suffering a humiliating defeat, outgoing Congresswoman Liz Cheney embarks on a second career as commander in chief of the Trump derangement and hysteria division of the Washington establishment.

Speaking to her fellow globalists at a DC convention on Monday, Cheney claimed that a fellow GOPer had secretly confided in her that Republicans were reluctantly following the orders of “the Orange Jesus,” President Donald Trump, when they agreed to object to the 2020 election results.

Cheney went on to claim that Trump and even his supporters are a threat to the constitutional republic.

America’s “freedom… only survives if we recognize threats as they arise. And today we face such a threat. It’s a threat we’ve never seen before – it’s a former president trying to unravel our constitutional republic.”

Little by little, excuse me, we’re putting Donald Trump above the law. We make indefensible behavior normal, lawful and proper—as if he were a king,” she preached.

Now if only she’d shut up.

Cheney’s claims are so ridiculous and out of touch that you have to wonder if she really believes her own propaganda.

First of all, with RealClearPolitics averaging President Joe Biden’s approval at just 42% — nearly as low as the Democrat-led Congress — the only ones with an incentive to steal anything are the Democrats.

Second, if voters agreed with Cheney’s claim that Trump is a bad influence, they would not have fired Cheney and her small group of anti-Trump contemporaries in the GOP.

Few deny that Trump is a divisive figure in American politics, or that the scenes of the January 6 riots were tragic, or that Trump was sometimes crazy in his fight against the integrity of the 2020 vote.

But Republican voters simply don’t believe that Trump or those who support the movement he built are trying to take down democracy.

In fact, many voters think that reformist Republicans are trying to make the government more accountable for what the people actually want, hardly an anti-democratic sentiment.

While Trump’s supporters may see him as some sort of ‘Orange Jesus’, his opponents see him as Orange Satan. And it’s hard to use facts to contradict one’s religion.

If you look at the timeline of Trump’s rise and fall, it’s clear that what really made Cheney and her allies so insane and hysterical about the man wasn’t the methods he used to hold onto the presidency, but his successes. in office and the message that he came there in the first place.

Trump built a new winning coalition by opposing the globalist mono-party in Washington that Cheney embodies.

Again, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, architect of the protracted Iraq war, will not be on the ballot in November.

In particular, Trump replaced globalism with patriotic nationalism.

Voters saw that so-called ‘free trade agreements’ often meant that we had to export our production to countries like China that do not follow the rules.

Voters saw that policies that benefited Wall Street and Big Tech were damaging the less posh cities across America, which suffered from decay, crime, addiction and rising suicides.

Voters saw that our national security organization was great at harassing Americans trying to take a domestic flight, but terrible at winning foreign wars or even determining victory.

They saw Washington spend hundreds of billions of dollars in places like Afghanistan and Iraq and yet somehow manage to diminish American prestige and power.

Trump acknowledged all this and sided with Central America against the permanent Washington professional and the coastal elite.

He also refused to let the progressive media set the rules of debate or decide which topics were off limits.

Republican politicians such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Virginia government, Glenn Youngkin and a number of other office holders and aspirants have taken the best of Trump.

That’s what really drives Cheney crazy.

Trump undermined the pillars of corporate republicanism she fundamentally believes, playing nice with the media, Wall Street and Big Tech in hopes of getting the occasional table scrap.

He would not go along with the charade of pumping economic growth through bogus free trade deals and neo-imperialism rather than domestic free market reforms.

Trump defeated all of this.

Even worse for Cheney, he changed the law by showing this new path to success.

The New Right, created by him, will outlive his architect for a long time.

But Cheney and the other NeverTrumpers fight on — today against Trump, tomorrow against anyone who seems reluctant to return to the failures of the Bush-Romney era.

There will always be a cottage industry for anti-Republican “Republicans,” which is Cheney’s play, as she will soon be out of Congress. She’s sharpening her skills to become an MSNBC contributor or something similar.

Although 70% of Republican voters in Wyoming decided they shouldn’t represent them, it seems like Washington’s swamp will always have a Cheney.

The best people come and go from Washington, but the most swampy swamp critters never leave.

Liz Cheney is the perfect example of that.