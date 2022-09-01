Whitney Port shows off washboard abs during beach day with son Sonny, five

<!–

Whitney Port showed off her washboard bikini abs in a thong bikini as she frolicked on the beach in the Hamptons this week.

The Hills star enjoyed some quality time by the sea with her son Sonny, five, as the sweltering summer drew to a close.

Sharing a photo album from their outing on her Instagram page, Whitney, 37, wrote: “One of the best days of my life.”

She captured some heartwarming snaps of herself cuddling with her little boy, who she shares with husband Tim Rosenman.

Whitney also made sure to show off her own look, which she adorned with an elegant sarong and a few accents of jewelry.

She swept her dirty blonde hair into a bun and warded off the throbbing August rays with dark sunglasses.

Whitney and Tim got together in 2012, two years after the end of her reality show The City, a Hills spin-off where he was one of the producers.

They eventually married in Palm Springs in 2015 and welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world in July 2017.

Although Whitney has tried to give Sonny a sibling, she has had three miscarriages in the past four years.

At the beginning of the year, Whitney revealed during an Instagram Q&A session that she is considering in vitro fertilization.

“We’re considering everything right now, but also feel almost complete with Sonny,” she said. “Lately, I’ve been feeling an insane sense of gratitude for him. And we’ll be more than okay with just Sonny, but we want to make the discovery and get all the information to just see what the process might be.”

Whitney explained, “We want Sonny to have a sibling, but we’re not going to sacrifice our luck to get it.”

Whitney rose to fame on The Hills during the original series that ran from 2006 to 2010, itself a spin-off of Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

She’s back for the revival called The Hills: New Beginnings, the first season of which aired in the summer of 2019.

The reboot, which brought together several members of the original cast, was eventually canceled in January after just two seasons.

Then in June it turned out that MTV is developing a show called The Hills: Next Gen with an all-new cast of young people.