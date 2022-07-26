Whitney Port showcases her incredibly toned abs in black bikini for racy mirror snap

Whitney Port showed off her toned abs in a black bikini for a sassy snapshot.

The 37-year-old influencer chose a sexy swimsuit with French cut bottoms and halter top for the photo shoot in her bathroom.

She wore natural-looking makeup and pulled her dark blonde locks back into a half ponytail.

In the first shot of the set, the fashionista puts her tight abs in full focus.,

In the following photos, the focus gets tighter and tighter until viewers can see the clever promoter looking directly at himself, ready to press the button.

The photos appeared to have been taken during the entrepreneur’s vacation in Pound Ridge, New York, in Westchester County.

The small town is located about 50 miles outside of Manhattan and has been voted one of the best places to live in New York.

The Los Angeles-based influencer wrote Almost Home Sweet Home at the top of the post and uploaded an alien emoji to comment on the look.

The sci-fi look got a lot of love from her followers who made comments like “it gives zenon in the best way (alien emoji)” and “Ugh love!!! ❤️ I could never take those glasses off. Soooo cute!!’ to which Whitney replied, “Never say never.”

Many fans were excited to find the look for themselves, and the YouTube star was happy to provide them with links to the necklace and sunglasses. The shades sell for an affordable $12.99 on Amazon.

Whitney and her husband, TV producer Tim Rosenman. They met while she was starring in the reality show The City, which aired from 2008-2010 and started dating in 2012.

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed son Sonny Sanford Rosenman in 2017.